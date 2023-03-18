LEWISBURG — Book Cumberland Valley’s Jonathan Chang and Owen Brewer for another 2023 PIAA 3A consolation swim.
The Eagle duo guaranteed a night swim — for consecutive days — in Saturday’s 100-yard freestyle preliminaries at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium. Chang and Brewer, competing in adjacent lanes, corralled 12th and 16th-place finishes. Chang recorded a time of 46.52 seconds while Brewer hit 46.91.
Previously, the pair qualified for Friday’s 100 butterfly consolations and pulled in t-12th and 14th-place laurels, the first consolations appearance for both swimmers.
They were the only Sentinel area swimmers to compete in Saturday’s morning session. Consolations for the boys begin at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
Photos: 2023 PIAA 2A Boys Swimming Championships
Boiling Springs swimmers cheer on their teammates on Wednesday during the 2023 PIAA Swimming Championships at Bucknell University. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe competes in the Boys AA 200 Yard Individual Medley on Wednesday afternoon in the 2023 PIAA Championships at Bucknell University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Ryan Lee competes in the Boys AA 200 Yard Individual Medley on Wednesday afternoon in the 2023 PIAA Championships at Bucknell University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
