PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden's 'hard work pays off' with Class 3A 5th-place medal

LEWISBURG — Cumberland Valley’s Jennifer Bolden passed the time by playing cards, talking with teammates and hanging out with other teams from across the Keystone State.

But the CV senior won’t lie, Wednesday afternoon and into evening at the PIAA Class 3A State Swimming Championships at Bucknell University’s Gerhard Fieldhouse slowly stirred a feeling of impatience as her drive to get back into the pool began to gradually rise.

Staying in rhythm and sustaining the momentum is vital for any swimmer, and Bolden had earned herself a spot in the girls 3A 200 yard freestyle finals with a preliminary sixth-place swim earlier Wednesday morning. However, technological issues with the time system in the Bucknell pool caused a trickle-down effect into the evening, causing delays across the board, including Bolden’s 200 free finals swim.

But nearly one hour, 30 minutes after her previously scheduled time, Bolden shot out of the blocks in the 200 free with the thought of state championship hardware coursing through her mind.

She accomplished exactly that.

Upping her morning placement, Bolden grabbed a fifth-place medal with a time of 1:51.13, the first state championship medal of her career.

“It feels really great,” Bolden said, still trying to catch her breath after the competitive swim. “I know all my hard work paid off, and this is something I really wanted to do, so it feels really good. My goal was really to be top eight, and I really just wanted to come out here tonight and make that happen.”

Bolden also reached state-medal status in her future home pool (Bucknell). In October 2021, Bolden made her pledge to the Bison.

“It definitely feels really good, and I feel like I set the momentum tonight for the next four years.”

Despite the extended break in between her swims, which ended up being approximately nine hours, Bolden shaved a hair of seconds off her morning time. She said in the night swim, she felt stronger.

And not only was her time an improvement between morning and night, but Bolden leaped to fifth place from a previous-best 12th place finish in the event last year at states. She said she credits not only her hard-work ethic but also the people around her, who’ve helped shape what’s been a decorated high school career.

In addition to her individual performance, Bolden, Mia Pesavento, Rondreizelle Colina and Lauren Chang also added a memorable finish to the Eagles’ Day 1 tally in the 200 free relay, where they touched the wall for 15th place behind a time of 1:40.10.

Carlisle sophomore Madeline Coombs was the additional Sentinel-area swimmer to crack the Top 16 in an event, coasting to 15th place in the 200 free. Coombs went 1:54.43 in the preliminary session before recording a time of 1:54.56 at night. She will compete in the 500 free Thursday, her signature event.

“My coaches have really supported me for my last four years,” Bolden said, “and even before then throughout swimming and just in life in general. So, it feels really good to out on a high note.”

Bolden’s 2022 state championship journey is not quite over, though.

Thursday, she’ll hop back in the saddle for the 100 free and cap her state championship bout — and prep career — in the 400 free relay.

The rush from Wednesday’s medaling swim is something Bolden feels she can stow with her into Thursday morning.

She’s ready for takeoff.

“It definitely gets me really excited,” Bolden said. “I love the 100 free, so I'm excited to race it tomorrow, and tonight really set the tone for going into tomorrow.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.