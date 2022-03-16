PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden punches ticket to 3A finals in 200 freestyle

Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden punched her ticket to the PIAA Class 3A girls 200 yard freestyle finals scheduled for Wednesday night at Bucknell University.

Bolden corralled sixth-place honors in her preliminary swim Wednesday morning, clocking a time of 1:51.52 to earn her spot in the finals. Joining her in the 200 free night swim will be Carlisle sophomore Madeline Coombs, who registered the 15th best time Wednesday morning at 1:54.43 and will swim in the consolations.

"I'm just so excited," Bolden said of her qualifying swim. "I'm going in at a good position and this is something I've been working towards for a long time. So, I'm going to give it my all and we'll see what happens."

Bolden also cruised to another night swim opportunity later Wednesday morning in the girls 200 free relay, vaulting to the consolations. The CV senior will be joined by Mia Pesavento, Rondreizelle Colina and Lauren Chang in the event after the quartet logged a time of 1:39.20 in preliminaries which was the 15th best time.

Other Cumberland Valley swimmers who took to the pool Wednesday morning but did not qualify included Jonathan Chang (boys 100 butterfly, 25th place) Lauren Chang (girls 200 free, 27th place) and Presley Staretz (girls 200 individual medley, 20th place). The CV girls 200 medley relay team also placed 19th in the preliminaries, which included the quartet of Staretz, Alina Lyesnykova, Mia Pesavento and Lauren Chang.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

