PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden caps career with 5th-place medal in 3A 100 free

LEWISBURG — Before Cumberland Valley’s Jennifer Bolden stepped on to the platform to set into the blocks for her 100-yard freestyle race in the PIAA Class 3A Swimming Championships at Bucknell University Thursday, teammate Araceli Skiles came sprinting over and greeted Bolden with a double high-five to give her an added kick of “juice” for the event.

“My teammates have been really supportive,” Bolden said, “and we’ve all been hyping each other up and we’re all really excited to be here and to swim. So, I love having them here and my coaches, [they] just get me excited.”

So, when Bolden turned into the wall for her final 50 yards, the reserves and the extra “juice” in her proverbial tank were exercised to full capacity, as the CV senior nabbed her second state medal in as many days, placing fifth with a time of 50.91 seconds.

Wednesday, Bolden had navigated an identical placing in the 200 free, where she registered a time of 1:51.13. The 200 free fifth-place medal was her first state-championship hardware.

Bolden keyed in on her final 50 yards in Thursday’s race and through the first 40-45 yards, she sat toward the back of the eight-swimmer pack. In the last 50 yards, she flipped on the afterburners and made ground to propel her to the fifth-place finish.

“I definitely try and focus on my second 50 (yards),” Bolden said, “and, tonight, I really just wanted to pick it up and when I came in, I really charged the wall.”

Similar to her 200 free swim Wednesday — where she improved seven spots from a 12th-place finish in the 2021 championships to fifth in 2022 — Bolden topped her previous state-championship performance in the 100 free, jumping from a 10th-place showing last year to her fifth-place pace Thursday.

In the end, it was all a testament of hard work paying off in the long run.

“It’s kind of unexplainable,” Bolden said of her two state medals, “but I was really pleased with my myself and my performance, and I’m glad to see my work throughout the season and all my swimming career pay off.”

CV 400 free relay girls end run on high note

Whether they’d been swimming together since their childhood or just in the past couple years, the Cumberland Valley quartet of Staretz, Mia Pesavento, Lauren Chang and Bolden couldn’t help but feel a wave of happiness overtake them once they stepped off the platform following their 400 free relay Thursday night.

Mainly, because, it was their final swim together, with all of them being seniors.

“Something special about our team,” Chang said, “is that we haven't just swam together for the last four years. We've grown up together through the area with club teams and everything. So, just spending the last race with them is definitely going to be one for the memory books.”

“I've only been on the team for two years, and I already feel like we're family and are so close,” Staretz added.

And they went out on a high note, grabbing 13th place in the consolations Thursday night behind a time of 3:33.24, improving their pace from the preliminaries which registered at 3:33.47.

“It was definitely a really special moment,” Bolden said of the race. “I love these girls, we’re like a family, and we’ve been swimming together for a long time, so it’s just really special to come out here and race like this in our final [race] of the state meet.”

“I'm very glad that my last race could be with these girls,” Pesavento said, “and it is special that we're all seniors on this relay. I think we’re all going to have a cry on the ride home, but I just feel very content with how it went.”

Coombs embraces the opportunity

For Carlisle sophomore Madeline Coombs, with a swimming career that’s made pit stops in six states, the PIAA Swimming Championships provided an entirely new and rewarding experience.

Punching her ticket to the Class 3A 500 free consolations Thursday, after a 15th-place time of 5:06.99 in the morning preliminary session, Coombs swam her way to 16th place overall in the 500 free to cap what’s been an impressive sophomore season.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good during them, Coombs said of her two-day swims. “I think I have definitely done more in the prelims than the finals, but overall, I’m happy with my swims, though.”

In addition to her 16th-place time in the 500, Coombs doubled down in Top 16 swims, having grabbed 15th place in the 200 free consolations Wednesday with a time of 1:54.56.

“It’s exciting,” Coombs said of her first states experience in Pennsylvania. “I like all the hype around me, and it definitely gave me a lot of adrenaline.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

