LEWISBURG — Three Sentinel area swimmers blazed preliminary times good enough for consolations in Friday’s PIAA Class 3A swimming championships at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Mechanicsburg’s Lance Ginter, and Cumberland Valley’s Owen Brewer and Jonathan Chang, scheduled evening swims in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly. Ginter clocked one minute, 55.59 seconds for 11th place in the IM while Brewer and Chang went back-to-back for 11th and 12th in the fly — separated by 0.01 second — at 51.46 and 51.47.

Brewer and Chang were also members of CV’s 200 medley and free relays that finished 20th and 29th. The pair, along with David Michael Socks II and Bode Groh, took 20th in the medley relay behind a time of 1:37.37. The 29th-place race, which included Socks and Avery Pion, clocked in at 1:28.91.

The girls consolations and finals are slated to begin at 3:25 p.m. The boys will follow at 6:05 p.m.

Photos: 2023 PIAA 2A Boys Swimming Championships