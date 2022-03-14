PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Araceli Skiles embraces 1st shot at state championships

Araceli Skiles’ eyes were glued to the Cumberland Valley natatorium leaderboard.

The CV junior was accompanied by a handful of her Eagle teammates in the warm-down pool, watching and waiting as seconds continued to mount in Heat 5 of the Class 3A girls 100 yard breaststroke at the March 5 District 3 championships.

Skiles had just turned in a time of 1:05.99 in the fourth heat of the breaststroke, which placed her atop the leaderboard heading into the final wave of swimmers. It was a matter whether her time would hold up for a top-eight medal with eight additional competitors still in the pool.

It did.

Skiles’ 1:05.99 stood as the fourth-best time in the 3A field, trailing just Wilson’s Emma Dougherty (1:03.64), Hershey’s Sydney Stasz (1:04.78) and Red Lion’s Bella Butera (1:05.33).

“As I was watching,” Skiles said, “we were all happy about my time, we were all excited. But when they all finished, and we all found out that I got fourth, it was like a shock and we were all so happy. It was such an exciting thing.”

On top that, her fourth-place swim — in which she shaved nearly two seconds off her seed time — guaranteed her a spot in the Class 3A state championships, a first for her high school career.

And funny enough, Skiles stamped her ticket to the big dance in the same lane she’d practiced in all season at CV’s natatorium — Lane 5.

“It means a lot to me,” Skiles said of her state championship berth. “I've watched a lot of my friends over the years go to states, and it always seems so much fun, and I've always wanted to go. I think it's always a goal as a high school swimmer to make states and to be able to go, I think it's something that's really awesome. And being able to go and be with my team and all my friends is something I'm really looking forward to.”

Along with digesting her first state championship experience, with the meet scheduled to begin Wednesday morning and run through Saturday night at Bucknell University’s Gerhard Fieldhouse, Skiles said she has her sights set on multiple goals. For one, she hopes to swim her way into Thursday's 100 breaststroke finals. She's seeded in Heat 3 of 4 in the morning's preliminary-round session.

Additionally, she aims to drop seconds off her seed time, following the blueprint she set at districts. Skiles said trusting her training and her experience in the pool — she started swimming at 6 years old — were the key cogs to her state-championships bid.

“Entering the race,” Skiles said of her district swim, “all I really wanted to do was drop time. But sometimes I can get anxious if I think about it a lot. So, I try and clear my mind, and I try to be as relaxed as possible. And I think I just got in and I swam and it was something that was complete muscle memory. I really didn't expect to do as well as I did, but I'm so happy and I'm glad I did.”

From the perspective of head coach Mike Gobrecht, who’s known and coached Skiles since she was 6 or 7, the CV third-year swimmer rises to the occasion on the highest-pressure stages.

Gobrecht cited Skiles’ unwavering motor and internal motivation in helping build her up to state-championship status.

“Araceli’s a racer,” Gobrecht said, “and there are some kids through the years that no matter what the situation is, they can really get themselves fired up to be a racer, and Araceli loves that breaststroke. … She's got a really good mindset that when she wants to go fast, she sets herself up to get up there and race, and I think that's a really good quality that Araceli has.

“She did this on her own,” Gobrecht said, “and she comes to practice every day and she works really hard. But as far as that day and that moment, that was all her and that was all her looking at everything saying, ‘Hey, if I want to represent my school in the state championships, I've got to do this now. Because there's nobody else that's going to do this for me.’”

Skiles is scheduled to swim on Day 2 of the Clas 3A competition, and she is part of an eight-member Cumberland Valley girls band that is set to compete, including Jennifer Bolden, Presley Staretz, Mia Pesavento, Lauren Chang, Alina Lyesnykova, Jennifer Nguyen and Rondreizelle Colina.

Whatever the outcome of her race Thursday, Skiles said she’s eager and feels prepared for the earned opportunity, especially with having her teammates by her side.

“I'm just excited to spend time with the team,” Skiles said. “I think states is a bonding experience and being with my friends is something that's going to be really cool. A lot of the girls that are heading up are seniors, and they're going to be leaving next year, and it's kind of a sad thing. But being able to have this last week with them is something that I'm really looking forward to.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.