PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley’s Logan Skiles lands fourth in 50 free on Day 1

LEWISBURG — Coming in fourth in Wednesday’s first day of the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships was quite a thrill for Cumberland Valley’s Logan Skiles.

Especially since the 50 freestyle finals race was a historic one for Pennsylvania swimming.

Skiles swam an impressive 20.76 seconds for fourth, but during the race State College senior Matt Brownstead not only broke his own state record, but his time of 19.24 set a National Federation High School mark.

“That was definitely a 50 free to remember for all of us,” Skiles said. “All the top guys were seniors. It’s fun to go out like that, especially in the 50. It’s a fast race.”

Skiles laughed at himself when describing his sprinting philosophy.

“It’s dive in, flip and go,” he said. “If you think about it, you screw something up. At least, that’s how I do it. It’s good if I don’t think about it. I kind of zoned out that entire race and went for it.”

For his part, only 30 minutes after wowing the crowd at Bucknell University, Brownstead finished the evening by anchoring the Lions 200 free relay in an astonishing 18.67 seconds.