PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley’s Logan Skiles lands fourth in 50 free on Day 1

LEWISBURG — Coming in fourth in Wednesday’s first day of the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships was quite a thrill for Cumberland Valley’s Logan Skiles.
Especially since the 50 freestyle finals race was a historic one for Pennsylvania swimming.
Skiles swam an impressive 20.76 seconds for fourth, but during the race State College senior Matt Brownstead not only broke his own state record, but his time of 19.24 set a National Federation High School mark.
“That was definitely a 50 free to remember for all of us,” Skiles said. “All the top guys were seniors. It’s fun to go out like that, especially in the 50. It’s a fast race.”
Skiles laughed at himself when describing his sprinting philosophy.
“It’s dive in, flip and go,” he said. “If you think about it, you screw something up. At least, that’s how I do it. It’s good if I don’t think about it. I kind of zoned out that entire race and went for it.”
For his part, only 30 minutes after wowing the crowd at Bucknell University, Brownstead finished the evening by anchoring the Lions 200 free relay in an astonishing 18.67 seconds.
That final swim caused an audible gasp from spectators, coaches and swimmers alike. Even 15 minutes later, 18.67 was the topic of conversation along the Kinney Natatorium pool deck.
“I guess not,” Brownstead laughed when asked about his national record not being the top moment. “I am so happy. Getting to do that on the relay certainly adds to the excitement level of this day.
“Getting to be a part of that team with those guys, and it’s a young team too —it has been such a great experience.”
After setting the state record while winning gold as a junior, the national mark was in Brownstead’s sights.
“I’ve had that in my mind for a decent chunk of the year,” he said. “I had it on my whiteboard. I’ve been training for that specific race.”
Skiles was also part of the Eagles’ 200 medley relay squad that started the day well enough to reach the consolation finals. He, Kyle Farrow, Trevor Arms and Tyler Distenfeld teamed to swim 1:36.14 in the evening, good for a 10th-place finish.
In addition, his position on the medley relay, Distenfeld tied for 20th in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.38.
Distenfield (500 free), Skiles (100 free) and Arms (100 breaststroke) all swim individually on Thursday, as well as on the 400 free relay.
Cumberland Valley’s girls 200 medley relay team of Maddie Grove, Alina Lyesnykova, Mia Pesavento and Chae Stier swam 1:50.79 and placed 26th after the morning preliminaries
In her first state meet, Eagles freshman Kamryn Barone was 23rd in the 200 individual medley in 2:09.16. The girls also have a 400 free relay team competing on Thursday, and Barone will return individually in the 100 breaststroke.