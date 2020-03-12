PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht uses Class 3A timed finals as teaching moment

“The kids had no idea. I told them this morning the society we live in is ever-changing. You’ve got to get in there and give it our best shot,” added Gobrecht. “Personally, at CV, we had a really good day.”

Perhaps the toughest part was the many seniors that did not get a chance to close their high school careers with one more swim.

“I was taking in what I was seeing — some of the student-athletes were having trouble putting closure to everything,” Gobrecht said. “Some of the kids that were upset were missing the closure, especially the seniors.”

One senior that handled the entire situation with grace was Chambersburg’s CJ Pong, who a little more than 12 hours after winning a bronze medal in the 100 butterfly, scored fifth-place hardware in the 100 backstroke.

“There’s not really that much you can do,” Pong said. “In my opinion, it’s the responsible thing to do to curb whatever is happening. I put it all out there. There are somethings I would want to change with my race, but that’s the luck of the draw.”

“It was great experience for all of the kids there to learn life lessons,” added Gobrecht. “You’ve got to learn to roll with the punches. I told all my kids this is not the last time something like this is going to happen to you.”