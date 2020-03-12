PIAA Swimming: Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht uses Class 3A timed finals as teaching moment

LEWISBURG — Thursday’s second day of the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships will go down as one likely impossible to forget.
Unfortunately, much of those memories have little to do with the water at Bucknell University.
Not only did the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc with athletic and other schedules everywhere force the PIAA to postpone Friday and Saturday’s Class 2A championships, the decision was made to use Thursday morning’s preliminary times as timed finals.
PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz, who also serves as the meet director, along with her colleagues at the organization had to make a decision, especially with basketball, Class 2A swimming and bowling being postponed for at least two weeks.
“We didn't want to switch the prelims up. We didn't (want to) throw that surprise out there halfway through. And they had already started by the time I started having conference calls,” said Mertz. “So we tried to, for consistency sake — for everybody — keep it the same. I know it's not easy, it's not ideal by any means.
“Usually our theory is, if we have schools here, we want to get the championship done. However, we're battling something that, from a public relations standpoint and just the information that we're getting, for the health and safety of everyone involved, we have to shut it down.”
Cumberland Valley coach Mike Gobrecht used the change as a teaching moment.
“Some coaches wish they would have known about this earlier. We are living in a situation that is changing hourly,” he said. “As coaches, if we [complain] that’s not the right message to send these kids. We need to be teaching our kids life lessons and, boy, did we have one today.”
The long-time coach agreed with the PIAA's decision, citing other factors, including pressure from other associations.
“There was no choice,” Gobrecht said. “The easiest thing to do, and the safest thing to do right now, was this. I said to Melissa, ‘You did the best you could have done.’ They could have said this morning we are done. I am thankful we got what we got. They handled everything the best they could.”
Gobrecht and the Eagles made the most of the abbreviated day.
Cumberland Valley capped its campaign on a positive note, starting with Logan Skiles’ 46.69, which placed him 14th in the 100 free. Teammate Tyler Distenfeld was 12th in the 500 in 4:39.25. Trevor Arms was 25th in the breaststroke in 59.32.
The trio joined Naeem Sbaiti for 3:12.01 in the 400 free relay.
Kamryn Barone was 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.0 and the Eagles 400 free relay group of Jennifer Bolden, Lauren Chang, Barone and Chae Stier capped the season with a 3:34.87 in 18th place.
“The kids had no idea. I told them this morning the society we live in is ever-changing. You’ve got to get in there and give it our best shot,” added Gobrecht. “Personally, at CV, we had a really good day.”
Perhaps the toughest part was the many seniors that did not get a chance to close their high school careers with one more swim.
“I was taking in what I was seeing — some of the student-athletes were having trouble putting closure to everything,” Gobrecht said. “Some of the kids that were upset were missing the closure, especially the seniors.”
One senior that handled the entire situation with grace was Chambersburg’s CJ Pong, who a little more than 12 hours after winning a bronze medal in the 100 butterfly, scored fifth-place hardware in the 100 backstroke.
“There’s not really that much you can do,” Pong said. “In my opinion, it’s the responsible thing to do to curb whatever is happening. I put it all out there. There are somethings I would want to change with my race, but that’s the luck of the draw.”
“It was great experience for all of the kids there to learn life lessons,” added Gobrecht. “You’ve got to learn to roll with the punches. I told all my kids this is not the last time something like this is going to happen to you.”
Gobrecht laughed when asked about missing the opportunity to speak on Saturday when he was to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Aquatics Hall of Fame.
“That was probably the lowest of my priorities,” he said. “Still, I am very appreciative. There are some legendary people in that hall of fame. To have that as somebody that has put a lot into aquatics, I am very honored.”