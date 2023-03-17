LEWISBURG — As the rain fell down outside Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium Friday morning, Carlisle’s Maddy Coombs made an early splash in the PIAA swimming championships pool.

Coombs qualified for the consolations of the 200-yard freestyle in Friday’s preliminary session, finishing 11th with a time of one minute, 53.76 seconds.

Along with Coombs, the Cumberland Valley 200 medley relay quartet of Addison Buckman, Araceli Skiles, Andrea Nguyen and Mary Boone made consolations as the second alternate behind a time of 1:49.57. Buckman, making her states debut, competed individually in the 100 butterfly and placed 27th at 59.58.

Northern’s Morgan Keefer joined Coombs in the 200 free contingent and took home a 28th-place finish and a time of 1:59.45.

Close 1 of 5 Photos: 2023 PIAA 2A Girls Swimming Championships Scenes from the finals of the 2023 PIAA 2A Girls Swimming Championships Wednesday at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium. 1 of 5