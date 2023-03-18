LEWISBURG — The first local PIAA Class 3A swimming medal will belong to Carlisle’s Maddy Coombs.

In Saturday’s 500-yard freestyle preliminaries at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium, Coombs authored a seventh-place swim to stamp her ticket to the finals, covering the pool in four minutes, 59.78 seconds. Coombs’ finals appearance comes after an 11th-place finish in the 200 free Friday and puts her in position for her first career state medal.

Cumberland Valley’s Mary Boone and Araceli Skiles swam in Saturday morning’s session, in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. Boone grabbed 25th place in her 500 free debut, clocking in at 5:15.19. Skiles went for 26th in the breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:08.00.

Northern’s Morgan Keefer competed for the second straight day Saturday. After swimming to 28th in the 200 free Friday, Keefer followed up with a 21st-place performance in the breaststroke. Her time came in at 1:07.26.

The 3A boys prelims begin at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

