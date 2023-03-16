LEWISBURG — In a quiet Thursday morning for the Sentinel area, Boiling Springs’ Jillian Strine made an early splash at the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships from Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
Strine stamped her ticket to the 100-yard freestyle finals with a preliminary time of 52.11 seconds, seeding her in a tie for fifth Thursday night. The senior’s final appearance is her second of the meet after she captured fourth place in the 200 free Wednesday evening.
The Boiling Springs quartet of Strine, Callie McCann, Haley Lenker and Maggie Brenner also competed in the 400 free relay, placing 21st with a time of 3:48.25.
The 2A boys preliminary session is expected to begin at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
