LEWISBURG — Boiling Springs’ Jillian Strine will have a new PIAA swimming medal added to her touted resume.

After swimming in the Class 2A 50-yard freestyle the last two years, Strine qualified for Wednesday’s 200 free championship race with a fourth-place finish in the morning preliminaries. The University of Buffalo commit, competing in the event for the first time at the state level, clocked 1:54.72 to reach the finals.

“Speed definitely increased as I kept going through that race,” Strine said. “I think I can hit my walls a little harder tonight than I did in the prelims.”

Strine, along with Reese Hays, Callie McCann and Maggie Brenner, capped the morning session with a 14th-place finish in the 200 free relay and earned a spot in consolations. The quartet struck for a time of 1:42.76.

In other 2A girls action, East Pennsboro’s Tyya Peiffer and Madelyn Blough advanced to consolations in the 100 butterfly, placing 13th and 14th. Peiffer climbed to consolations from the first heat of four, shaving two seconds off her seed and finishing at 59.75.

Blough hit the wall in 1:00.31. She also competed in the 200 individual medley and finished 29th with a time of 2:21.39.

“My first 50 (yards) helped me with my second 50, and I started to panic a little bit,” Strine said. “I didn’t keep my stroke count as low as I wanted, but tonight I’m ready to get after it and come back for a better race.”

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 2A Girls Swimming Championships - Day 1