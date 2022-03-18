PIAA Swimming: Boiling Springs' Jillian Strine, 200 free relay team take 4th place; Bubblers set 2 school records

LEWISBURG — The Boiling Springs’ girls 200 freestyle relay team stood together following their PIAA Class 2A swim Friday night at Bucknell University and went around the circle talking about what makes their relay crew click so well.

Jillian Strine talked about the key elements of the team’s collective swim, Tess Naylor highlighted the trust they share with one another, Kyleigh Hostetter spoke on the drive to push one another in practice and Katie Buehler touched on the intangibles the group works on in hopes of improving their time every time they dive into the pool.

Friday night, every piece of the puzzle was on full display, as the Bubbler quartet sped their way to a fourth-place medal with a time of 1:38.69.

“I think [it comes down to] trusting in each other, being confident in each other’s finishes and starts and being able to rely on each other,” Naylor said.

In their preliminary swim Friday morning, the Bubblers went 1:40.16, which cut nearly four seconds off their seed time. By the time 8:15 p.m. rolled around, Boiling Springs shaved nearly another two seconds off their preliminary time.

It set a school record.

“We’re just pushing each other both in and out of practice,” Hostetter said, “and just trusting the process and believing in what we could do. We had one goal in mind tonight, and we did it.”

“It’s just the little things that matter,” Buehler said, “like our starts and our turns and our tempo, and all that just came together today, especially with our starts. They were a lot faster.”

Not only were their starts faster in the 200 free relay, but it showed in the Bubblers’ individual events as well with three of the four Bubblers competing individually (Strine, Buehler and Naylor). Strine had the highest finish of the trio, grabbing fourth place in the 50 free with a blazing time of 23.99.

The 23.99 pacing also set a new school record, one Strine previously broke in the morning session with a time of 24.08. The Boiling Springs junior entered the state meet with a 24.36 seed time.

“I can’t believe I finally broke 24 (seconds),” Strine said after her 50 free swim. “That was my overall goal for this weekend, and I’m so excited I achieved that. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches.”

Before Strine’s record-breaking swim both Buehler and Naylor registered impressive swims. In the 200 individual medley, Buehler collected a seventh-place medal with a time of 2:10.64 and Naylor bounced in consolations from 16th to 12th at 1:58.40 in the 200 free.

“Really, really proud of these girls,” Strine said. “We’ve all worked so hard to get to the point where we are.”

Panthers pile up the hardware

Similar to the Bubblers Friday night, East Pennsboro roped in its share of state hardware as well. The Panthers got the medal collection started early in the 200 medley, as Samantha and Isabella Kil, Sara Turner and Tyya Peiffer teamed for a fourth-place medal, logging a time of 1:48.36.

Turner added a bronze medal in the 200 IM two evens later, hitting a time of 2:07.35. Her third-place finish was an improvement from last year’s state championships, where she placed eighth. Isabella Kil was the other individual swimmer to place for the Panthers, being in the 100 butterfly where she corralled fifth at 56.12.

“This morning I was feeling really good,” Turner said of her 200 IM swim. “I did feel like I had a little bit left in the tank in the freestyle, but honestly, I was just tanked from the breaststroke, but I still came back and finished strong, so I was happy about that.”

“I’ve been an IM’er my whole life,” Turner said, “and I’ve been a breaststroker, too, so it’s just amazing. The IM is my favorite even, so it’s just amazing to make it to states and be able to do this and place.”

Sam Kil also swam during the night session in the 100 fly where she placed 11th and went 58.37.

Trinity’s Kari Powell cruised to fifth in the 200 IM, touching the wall in 2:08.31. The Shamrocks also took home ninth-place laurels in the 200 medley relay and Bramley Hawkins earned 16th place in the 100 fly.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

