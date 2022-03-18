PIAA Swimming: Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe strikes silver in Class 2A 200 IM, 100 fly

LEWISBURG — Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe took three deep breaths before settling into the Lane 6 block for his 200 yard individual medley race.

“Attack it” pumped through his mind.

He did.

Shaving two seconds off his Friday morning preliminary time at Bucknell University, Mowe put the throttle down in his 200 IM final en route to a PIAA Class 2A state silver medal, logging a time of 1:52.50. His preliminary time came in at 1:54.58.

What’s more impressive? Twenty minutes later, the Bubbler junior turned around and swam the 100 butterfly. He hauled in an additional silver medal in the 100 fly race, tying with Hampton’s Will Retsch — who topped the field in the 200 IM — at 50.38 seconds.

Mowe was one six Sentinel-area swimmers to medal Friday at Bucknell, as Trinity’s James Gaudion, Ryan Lee, Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski, along with Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabuagh each grabbed their own sliver of state hardware as well.

“I’m feeling a little tired right now to be honest,” Mowe said with a laugh, following his 100 fly swim, “but I was just giving it every last drip and it worked out the way it worked out.”

Despite the attrition, Mowe gutted it out. He opened both races with a scorching pace before the exhaustion began to settle in, especially during his IM, which included his backstroke and breaststroke splits.

Then, he flipped on the proverbial reserves when he reached his 50 yard freestyle leg. It was a similar testament in the 100 fly, excluding the extra weight of tiredness.

“I went in,” Mowe said, “and I was feeling it in my last 100 of the IM. I saw who got first out of the corner of my eye, so I just kind of went as far as I could, and it was (Will Retsch’s) day, so he got it. That was all him.

“I just gave it every last drop I had in the pool.”

Friday’s trip to the podium wasn’t Mowe’s first dance at the state championships. Last year, the Boiling Springs’ third-year man took second in the 200 IM and roped in a seventh-place finish in the 100 fly. Mowe improved both of his times this year, refining each swim by about two seconds.

In addition to his improved individual times Friday, Mowe also competed in the 200 free relay — right after the IM — with teammates Nathan Book, EJ Heyman and Hunter Kuffa in the consolations. The Bubblers held the 16th-best time entering the event, but a 21.57 first leg from Mowe and impressive splits from the rest of the crew vaulted Boiling Springs to 12th with a time of 1:30.71.

“It's just a good experience to be here,” Mowe said, “and I would have liked the races to go a little better, but I did better in my fly than I did last season, I did better in my IM than I did last season, so I'm just happy with the way it went.”

Trinity has a day

For as long as Ryan Lee can remember, Friday night was something he’s worked toward since he took up swimming.

Sharing the medal stand with counterparts James Gaudion, Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski in the 200 medley relay, Lee also snared an individual medal in the 200 IM. The Shamrock quartet sped to fifth place together in the medley relay behind a time of 1:38.88, a nearly one-second improvement from their morning preliminary.

Lee jumped back in the pool two events later to swim the 200 IM where he corralled eighth place, recording a pace of 1:57.86 and completing his Day 1 showcase with two medals draped around his neck.

“It means everything,” Lee said of his medaling swims. “This is amazing. I worked so hard for this and this is the best reward.”

Dopkowski also placed 11th in the 50 free, jetting to a time of 22.05.

“This is incredible,” Lee said of the state championship atmosphere. “There’s so many fast people here, and the energy, the music, everyone's so happy to be here. It's amazing.”

Andreoli shines in states debut

It wasn’t that Boiling Springs’ Giovanni Andreoli had any doubts at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but even with a PIAA Class 2A state diving medal dangled around his neck Friday afternoon at Bucknell, the thought of being a state medalist didn’t truly strike him until that moment.

“It didn’t really cross my mind to be honest with you,” Andreoli said on the potential of being a state medalist, “not that I didn't have any confidence or whatever, it's just like it's not something where I needed to make that happen. I was just here to have fun, have fun in my last season and get to spend it with my coach and just put in some good dives. And, you know, see where it went.”

Competing in a 23-diver field, Andreoli racked up 338.45 points to nab fifth-place honors. The fifth-place nod comes after Mid-Penn Championships gold and District 3 Championships silver.

Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger took top honors with 412.75 points. Northern’s Zach Lloyd was the other local diver to medal, snagging eighth place with 318.05 points.

“It feels really good,” Andreoli said. “I was a bit nervous going into this, being my first state meet, and I had been a little bit inconsistent. But once we really drilled down and started doing states prep and we were every night, hitting every dive, I started to feel a lot better, a lot more consistent. And I was like, ‘I think I could actually really compete here.’ So, this is right where I wanted to be.”

To accompany his practice and prep for states, Andreoli built up his share of confidence throughout the postseason. As the stages got bigger, Andreoli continued to rise to the occasion and improve and fine-tune his dives.

His scoring tallies saw vast improvements over the weeks in the postseason. He opened his postseason tilt at Mid-Penns with 321.85 points before upping his total to 329.50 at districts. A strong practice session Thursday also amplified his confidence heading into Friday’s competition.

So, when it mattered most, he dropped his highest point total of the season — 338.45 points.

“I think just getting consistency,” Andreoli said of his preparation, “getting in that practice every day and making sure that you get every dive, every direction and start feeling comfortable with everything, you know you can put it in because you've done it 100 times. It definitely takes some of that pressure off. So, I think that helped me a lot.”

“Warmups yesterday and today,” Andreoli said, “were starting to get me a lot more comfortable with the school, with the boards and I was feeling like I was in a good spot. And then it was a little bit up and down, especially in the first five (dives), but then once we got into the latter two rounds, stuff got a lot better. And here I am.”

Other local medalists

Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabugh placed eighth in the 100 fly and went 51.76, improving his seed time. Raudabaugh also anchored the Bulldogs’ breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay, where Big Spring captured 15th-place laurels with a time of 1:42.71. The quartet also included Nicholas Egger, Luke Hand and Ray Gutshall.

Shippensburg sophomore Jed Ritchie took 14th in the 100 fly — also topping his seed time — at 52.66.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

