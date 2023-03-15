LEWISBURG — For the third straight year, Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe has guaranteed a pair of medal finishes at the PIAA swimming championships at Bucknell University.

In Wednesday morning’s preliminaries, the Bubbler senior placed fifth and seventh in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200 individual medley. His 100 fly time clocked in at 50.47 seconds while he covered the pool in 1:53.85 in the IM.

The Trinity quartet of James Gaudion, Ryan Lee, Max Jones and Josiah Garber were the other local representatives to reach the championship round, in the 200 medley relay. The Shamrocks paced the pool in 1:39.24 and took eighth in the morning session. Lee and Garber also swam individually in the 200 IM and 50 free, with Lee placing 11th in the medley and Garber finishing 25th in the free.

Other Bubblers to take the lanes were EJ Heyman and Keegan Williamson in the 50 and 200 free. Heyman booked a consolation appearance, finishing 14th in the 50 with a time of 22.20. Williamson gauged 1:49.57 in the 200 and placed 19th.

Boiling Springs’ 200 free relay team, composed of Mowe, Heyman, Nick Trabucco and Hunter Kuffa, placed 10th with a time of 1:30.36.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 2A Boys Swimming Championships - Day 1