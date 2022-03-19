PIAA Swimming: Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh sets the pace in 2A 100 breaststroke prelims, advances to finals

LEWISBURG — Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh has built his fortress for title defense.

In Saturday morning’s preliminaries at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships, held at Bucknell University, the Bulldog senior knifed his way through the water in the 100 yard breaststroke to clock a time of 56.26 seconds, setting him up as the top seed heading into Saturday night’s finals swim.

Raudabaugh claimed state gold at last year’s championships.

“It means a lot to me,” Raudabaugh said of the opportunity to chase another state gold medal. “I was the first ever one in Big Spring High School history to win a swimming gold medal last year, and to be able to come back here this year and defend it is just phenomenal. And if I were to win it again, that would just be so amazing.”

Raudabaugh registered a 26.47 opening-swim split Saturday morning which shot him well ahead of the pack and placed him a comfortable position heading into his final 50 yards. He also anchored the Bulldogs’ 400 freestyle relay swim that went for a time of 3:23.89, snared 14th place and received a bid to swim in consolations.

“I talked with my coach before we came out here today, and I asked him about what I could do,” Raudabaugh said. “So, I wanted to make it to finals, and I wanted to make sure I could be high up in finals, and he just said, ‘Go out there, get in a rhythm and just go with it.’ So, when I started, I went out there, and I tried to put the hammer down the first 50 (yards). I just tried to hold on for dear life for the second 50, and look, it worked.”

The other local swimmers to punch their ticket to a Saturday night swim in consolations was Shippensburg’s Jed Ritchie, Trinity’s Ryan Lee and the Shamrocks’ 400 free relay team of Lee, James Gaudion, Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski.

Ritchie earned his second trip to consolations in as many days in the 500 free, logging a time of 4:54.77. Lee placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:00.04, a touch under his seed time, and the Trinity 400 quartet then later grabbed 10th place in the final boys event of the morning behind a time of 3:21.26.

Gaudion also qualified as an alternate in the 100 backstroke at 55.47. Shelly swam in the backstroke as well and reached 24th place.

In other 2A preliminary boys action, Boiling Springs’ EJ Heyman and Keegan Williamson took 23rd and 31st place in the 100 backstroke, Big Spring’s Luke Hand touched the wall for 31st in the 100 free and East Pennsboro’s Breydon Maggio went for 29th in the 100 breaststroke.

