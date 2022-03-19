PIAA Swimming: Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh 'puts the hammer down' to grab 2nd state gold medal

LEWISBURG — It wouldn't completely strike Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh that his high school swimming career had come to a close until the Bulldogs packed up the school van and traveled down Route 15 back to Newville Saturday night.

But despite the emotional tidal wave Raudabaugh said he’s prepared to feel, he knew he would leave Bucknell University’s campus and the 2022 PIAA Class 2A State Swimming Championships with one guarantee.

He put the “hammer down.”

And the Big Spring senior did so in emphatic fashion by charging into the wall for a time of 55.77 seconds in the 100 yard breaststroke, en route to his second consecutive state gold medal.

“It was always my goal to try to get and win states,” Raudabaugh said, cupping his gold medal with a smile on his face, “but twice is just remarkable. I never thought I’d have this opportunity. But it came around and look at me now. It's just feels amazing.”

Raudabaugh had sped away from the field in his Saturday morning preliminary swim, gauging a time of 56.26 and earning the top seed time in the finals. But before he shot out of the blocks in the early hours of Saturday’s competition, he asked head coach Evan Jarusewski one specific question — a question that first came to fruition at the District 3 Championships.

“At districts he asked me, ‘Should I put the hammer down,’ Jarusewski said of his conversation with Raudabaugh, “and I said, ‘Oh, yeah. Today’s the day to do it.’ And then he asked me today before prelims, if he should put the hammer down, I said, ‘Oh, yeah, you should definitely put the hammer down. There’s nothing to lose.”

He did.

With the authoritative mentality in the back of his mind, Raudabaugh took his coach’s words to heart. If the 56.26 preliminary time wasn’t impressive enough, a pace that was .04 seconds shy of Raudabaugh’s District 3 record, the 55.77 certainly served as the exclamation point.

His 55.77 time was also a new Big Spring school record, a mark he previously owned.

“I definitely felt the pressure going into the season this year,” Raudabaugh said of the pressure on his swim.” I knew that I had people gunning for me, and I knew that I had to do my best in order to defend my title, and so I went out to every practice, worked as hard as I could in order to get back here and have this opportunity, and it just feels amazing.”

In the early portions of the night swim, Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner and South Moreland’s Henry Miller kept a neck-and-neck battle with Raudabaugh. It was when he turned into his final 25-yard stretch that the Bulldog fourth-year man exercised the few remaining drops left in the proverbial tank.

Raudabugh’s splits registered at 26.22 and 29.55. He also competed in the Bulldogs’ 400 freestyle relay — the event following the 100 breaststroke — with Luke Hand, Reese Ward and Nicholas Egger, where the quartet swam to 15th place in the consolations at 3:24.04.

“Tonight, I came out here knowing it was my last high school race,” Raudabaugh said, “so I went as fast [as I could], I gave everything in this race, everything I had, and it just felt amazing. I felt like I did everything, I executed everything perfectly from in our practices from all of our hard training sets that we do, and really felt like I did everything just perfectly. It just feels great.”

Not only was Saturday’s top finish Raudabaugh’s second straight state gold medal, but he became the second athlete overall in Big Spring school history to capture two state gold medals in their prep career. The trend of pairings also continued beyond the state championship stage, as Raudabaugh has a duo of Mid-Penn and District 3 championship 100 breaststroke gold-medal swims under his collective belt.

He could leave Bucknell's campus Saturday with an overwhelming sense of pride.

“It’s been a long time since we had a two-time state champion at Big Spring in any sport,” Jarusewski said, “so it's a great thing to see. It's great for the school. It's great for Matt, and I’m just looking forward to seeing what he can do on the next level. … It’s well deserved.”

“It just feels amazing to be part of the history of my school,” Raudabaugh said, “and to show that even though we are from a small school, we can still compete and we can come out here and we can do well.”

In other 2A boys action, Trinity’s Ryan Lee knifed his way through the water for 12th place in the 100 breaststroke consolations, hitting a time of 1:00.23. The Shamrock quartet of Lee, James Gaudion, Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski also pulled in another Top 16 finish in the 400 free relay, grabbing 10th with a time of 3:20.22.

Shippensburg sophomore Jed Ritchie rounded out the local highlights in the 500 free, where he placed 15th and measured a time of 4:54.40.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

