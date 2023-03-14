The final races of the 2023 high school swimming season will commence at Bucknell University Wednesday through Saturday in the PIAA championships.

Individual swimmers and relay teams from the Sentinel area will descend upon the Bison pool, angling for state hardware. The Class 2A competition is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday followed by the 3A events Friday and Saturday. Swimming begins at 8:10 a.m. each day, minus a 7:45 a.m. start Thursday.

Bucknell also hosts the PIAA diving championships. The 2A girls are slated for Wednesday, the 2A boys Thursday, the 3A girls Friday and the 3A boys Saturday.

Below is a look at the local field, including team-by-team breakdowns and notes.

Class 2A

BIG SPRING

Swimmers/divers to watch: Seth Fertig, sr.

Notes: Fertig has spun his way to Mid-Penn and District 3 diving gold this postseason. The Bulldog senior is making his first trip back to states since his freshman year. He’ll compete with 23 other divers Thursday.

BOILING SPRINGS

Swimmers/divers to watch: Jillian Strine, sr.; Brooke Graham, sr.; Braelen Mowe, sr.; EJ Heyman, sr.; Keegan Williamson, jr.

Notes: Strine and Mowe, individual medalists at last year’s championships, look to end their final state competition on a high note. Strine secured fourth- and fifth-place medals in the 2022 50 and 100-yard freestyles and hopes to attain new hardware this go-round in the 200 free, having switched to the event in replace of the 50. Mowe doubled down on silver medals in last year’s 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and carries top-six seed times into both races this year.

Heyman and Williamson will also race in two individual events. Heyman has the 50 free and 100 back on his state schedule while Williamson is slotted for the 200 and 500 free. The Bubblers have representation on both the boys and girls side in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Graham, after capturing a bronze medal at the District 3 diving championships, will compete in Wednesday’s competition and eyes her first state medal.

EAST PENNSBORO

Swimmers/divers to watch: Tyya Peiffer, sr.

Notes: Peiffer is the lone Panther making the trip to Bucknell where she’ll compete in the 100 fly. Peiffer corralled seventh place at District 3 championships and is seeded in the first heat of four at states.

TRINITY

Swimmers/divers to watch: Ryan Lee, sr.; James Gaudion, jr.; Madelyn Blough, fr.

Notes: The Shamrocks bring a balance of veteran presence and rising talent to Lewisburg. Lee, coming off his first District 3 gold in the 100 breaststroke, looks for his first state medal in the event and has the chance to up his eighth-place finish in the 200 IM from a year ago. Gaudion charged to district silver and bronze in the 100 back and 100 free, as did Blough in the 200 IM and 100 fly in her districts debut.

Trinity will also field 200 medley and 200 free relay teams in the boys competition.

Class 3A

CARLISLE

Swimmers/divers to watch: Maddy Coombs, jr.

Notes: Champion in the Mid-Penn and District 3 500 free, Coombs looks to strike her first state medal in her second consecutive trip to Bucknell. Along with the 500 free race, Coombs qualified for the 200 free after reeling in a bronze medal at districts.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Swimmers/divers to watch: Owen Brewer, sr.; Araceli Skiles, sr.; Jonathan Chang, jr.; Addison Buckman, fr.; Mary Boone, fr.

Notes: The Eagles will be well represented in Lewisburg, as a number of swimmers will compete individually. Chang and Brewer will compete in the 100 fly and 100 free, following 3-4 finishes in both events at districts, while Skiles has reserved a spot in the 100 breaststroke. Buckman and Boone, making their state debuts, will race in the 100 fly and 500 free events, respectively. A top eight finish would be the first individual state medal for each swimmer.

In relays, CV qualified for the 200 medley and free races (boys), and the 200 medley (girls).

NORTHERN

Swimmers/divers to watch: Zach Lloyd, sr.; Morgan Keefer, so.

Notes: Despite making a jump to Class 3A this year, Lloyd has taken the diving postseason by storm, capturing back-to-back gold medals at Mid-Penns and districts. In the pool, Keefer advanced in both of her district races — the 200 free and 100 breaststroke — and is measuring up to grab her first state hardware.

RED LAND

Swimmers/divers to watch: Corrine Armes, jr.

Notes: Armes placed fourth at the District 3 diving championships and stamped her second straight trip to states. She’s seeking her first entry onto the medal stand.

SHIPPENSBURG

Swimmers/divers to watch: Bryce Pattillo, sr.

Notes: Like Lloyd, Pattillo shifted to the 3A classification this season and rose to the challenge, finishing fifth at the District 3 diving competition. The senior is making his first states appearance.

