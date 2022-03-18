PIAA Girls Swimming: Boiling Springs' Jillian Strine, East Pennsboro's Sara Turner earn Class 2A final berths

LEWISBURG — Boiling Springs’ Jillian Strine and East Pennsboro’s Sara Turner’s Friday morning at Bucknell University consisted of blazing times.

Topping their respective seed times in the 50 yard freestyle and 200 individual medley, Strine and Turner both earned a seat in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championship finals Friday night. Strine sped to a time of 24.08 in the 50 free for fourth place while Turner coasted her way to a time of 2:07.38 in the 200 IM for third place.

“Definitely my start, my start was really, really good,” Strine said of what worked well for her in her 50 free swim, “and definitely my wall as well. I've been having trouble hitting my wall at the perfect time and, honestly, in that race, I felt like I was on top of the water. I’m so excited about swimming tonight, and I just thought that race went really good and when I was swimming in it, it felt better than ever.”

“I was really happy with my time,” Turner said of her 200 IM swim, “and I’ve really been trying to work on my underwaters, and my weakest legs are my free and back, so I’ve really been working on them over the past couple weeks.”

“It means the world to me,” Turner said of advancing. “My freshman year, I was just trying to make it to states and didn’t make the finals at all. So, it's really cool to be able to swim in finals, let alone a final.”

Strine and Turner were just the preview of Friday morning’s success as multiple other Sentinel-area swimmers earned their right to swim in the finals and consolations Friday night. Strine’s teammate Katie Buehler cruised to a pace of 2:09.57 in the 200 IM, which cemented her an eighth-place finish and a spot in the finals. Turner’s counterpart Isabella Kil also nabbed a Top 8 finish (third place) and a finals seat in the 100 fly with a time of 56.17. The Boiling Springs 200 free relay and East Pennsboro 200 medley relay teams also worked their way into the finals with fourth-place finishes.

Trinity’s Kari Powell was the other local swimmer to advance to Friday night’s finals. She did so in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.33 which snared her fifth-place laurels.

Individually, Boiling Springs’ Tess Naylor qualified for consolations with a 16th-place time in the 200 free at 1:59.24. Trinity’s 200 medley relay team measured in at ninth place with a time 1:51.61 and Bramley Hawkins reached 13th-place honors in the 100 fly with a time of 59.41. Samantha Kil, Isabella Kil’s younger sister, also placed into consolations in the 100 fly with a time of 58.38 in the ninth-place slot.

Trinity’s 200 free relay team qualified as an alternate.

