PIAA Diving: Boiling Springs' Giovanni Andreoli takes 5th place in Class 2A state debut

LEWISBURG — It wasn’t that Boiling Springs’ Giovanni Andreoli had any doubts at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but even with a PIAA Class 2A state diving medal dangled around his neck Friday afternoon at Bucknell University, the thought of being a state medalist didn’t truly strike him until that very moment.

“It didn’t really cross my mind to be honest with you,” Andreoli said with a laugh on the potential of being a state medalist, “not that I didn't have any confidence or whatever, it's just like it's not something where I needed to make that happen. I was just here to have fun, have fun in my last season and get to spend it with my coach and just put in some good dives. And, you know, see where it went.”

Competing in a 23-diver field, Andreoli racked up 338.45 points to nab fifth-place honors. The fifth-place nod comes after Mid-Penn Championships gold and District 3 Championships silver.

Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger took top honors with 412.75 points. Northern’s Zach Lloyd was the other local diver to medal, snagging eighth place with 318.05 points.

“It feels really good,” Andreoli said. “I was a bit nervous going into this, being my first state meet, and I had been a little bit inconsistent. But once we really drilled down and started doing states prep and we were every night, hitting every dive, I started to feel a lot better, a lot more consistent. And I was like, ‘I think I could actually really compete here.’ So, this is right where I wanted to be.”

To accompany his practice and prep for states, Andreoli built up his share of confidence throughout the postseason. As the stages got bigger, Andreoli continued to rise to the occasion and improve and fine-tune his dives.

His scoring tallies saw vast improvements over the weeks in the postseason as well, as he opened his postseason tilt at Mid-Penns with 321.85 points before upping his total to 329.50 at districts. A strong practice session Thursday also amplified his confidence heading into Friday’s competititon.

So, when it mattered most, he dropped his highest point total of the season — 338.45 points.

“I think just getting consistency,” Andreoli said of his preperation, “getting in that practice every day and making sure that you get every dive, every direction and start feeling comfortable with everything, you know you can put it in because you've done it 100 times. It definitely takes some of that pressure off. So, I think that helped me a lot.”

“Warmups yesterday and today,” Andreoli added, “were starting to get me a lot more comfortable with the school, with the boards and I was feeling like I was in a good spot. And then it was a little bit up and down, especially in the first five (dives), but then once we got into the latter two rounds, stuff got a lot better. And here I am.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

