PIAA Boys Swimming: Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe advances to Class 2A 200 IM,100 fly finals

LEWISBURG — Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe is seeing double.

After paving his way into the PIAA Class 2A 200 yard individual medley finals at Bucknell University Friday, Mowe stamped his second ticket to the finals two events later in the 100 butterfly preliminaries where he recorded a time of 50.44 seconds for third place. His time in the 200 IM registered at 1:54.88, which was good for fourth place.

Along with Mowe, Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh will also contend for a medal in the 100 fly finals after his preliminary time of 52.22 was good for eighth place overall.

“Definitely,” Mowe said of storing energy for the 100 fly, coming off the 200 IM. “I wasn't concerned but just being smooth and just focusing on my stroke, hoping to come back for finals. And then for the fly, I just worked a little bit harder because I wanted to have it (energy) in that, so I just worked a little harder on that.

“I'm just happy to be here. I'm just going to try the hardest I can do and just try to have as much fun as possible.”

In relay action, the Trinity 200 medley relay team is onto Friday night’s finals after roping in a sixth-place finish in preliminaries with a time of 1:39.77. Ryan Lee, who was part of the 200 medley relay quartet, also angles to make his way to the podium individually, as he took seventh place in the 200 IM behind a time of 1:56.24. The Boiling Springs’ 200 free relay team also earned itself a night swim in consolations with a 16th-place swim behind a time of 1:32.61.

Trinity’s Adam Dopkowski is set to swim in consolations Friday night after registering the ninth-best time in 50 free prelims with a time of 21.87. Big Spring’s Luke Hand qualified as an alternate with a time of 22.36 in the same event. In addition to Mowe and Raudabaugh qualifying for the 100 fly finals, Shippensburg’s Jed Ritchie nabbed the final and No. 16 spot in consolations thanks to a pace of 53.45.

Other local swimmers to take to the pool Friday morning included Shippensburg’s Colin Krause in the 50 free, who placed 24th with a time of 22.77. The Boiling Springs 200 medley relay quartet also finished 24th at 1:45.31.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

