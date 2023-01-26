Off a Commonwealth boys crown, Cumberland Valley swimming maintains momentum in tri meet with Cedar Cliff, Trinity

As Cumberland Valley’s Avery Pion approached his final few 200 yard freestyle turns in Thursday’s tri meet with Cedar Cliff and Trinity, he knew it was time to empty the reserves.

There was no shortage of energy. Pion had paced himself the first 150 yards and stored a late surge that he would unleash to top Trinity’s Max Jones by .18 seconds.

Pion’s 200 free win set the tone early, and with the Eagle boys already juiced from capturing the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title in a Tuesday meet with State College, CV swept the competition in its home natatorium. The Eagles boys posted 184 points to Trinity’s 82 and Cedar Cliff’s 35 while the CV girls racked up 218 points to the Colts’ 58 and the Shamrocks’ 29.

“The State College meet, we were really excited going into it. We had a lot of energy,” Pion said. “As a whole team, we were super excited to be there and swim the challenge of beating State College. I think it was 20 years that we hadn’t beat them, and we had never beat them in their pool. So we were the underdogs in that situation, but we came out on top. And I think tonight, we carried on that energy.”

Pion’s slim victory over Jones came with a time of 1:57.78. The 200 free triumph set off a string of CV wins, coming from both the boys and girls’ side.

Jonathan Chang was another CV swimmer to benefit from the Eagles’ collective energy. The junior seized victories in the 50 free and 100 backstroke, clocking times of 22.17 and 55.21. Trailing Trinity’s James Gaudion in the final 50 yards of the backstroke, Jonathan Chang executed in an exceptional turn on his final wall and used the momentum to outlast Gaudion by 1.14 seconds.

“Going into that second 50 (yards), I saw him on the turn, and so I knew we had a race,” Jonathan Chang said. “So I just kind of kicked it in on the last 50.”

Jonathan’s younger sister Katie pulled in two wins of her own to lead the CV girls. Katie collected her first victory in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:19.10. She earned a second-half win in the 100 back, pacing the pool in 1:05.69.

Joining Katie atop the leaderboard on the girls’ side was Laney Broadbent (200 free), Rondreizelle Colina (50 free), Mary Boone (100 butterfly) and Aubrey Cramer (100 free). Kevin Santos assisted the CV boys' cause with a 100 fly victory and a time of 57.66.

“I saw a lot of cohesiveness, being able to work together,” CV head coach Mike Gobrecht said. “We got to put relays in today that we don't normally get to put together, and kids and got to swim with other kids on the team. So, they had to work together cohesively as a unit. … Today, it was more about setting up races where you're going to have to come back hard at the end, and that’s just what you saw.”

Ryan Lee paced a Trinity performance that included five individual victories. Lee coasted to first in the 500 free with a time of 4:53.25 and swam a 1:02.02 100 breaststroke to snare his second top nod. Madelyn Blough completed a Shamrock sweep in the 500 free, finishing in 5:32.29. Josiah Garber and Gaudion rounded out the list with wins in the 200 IM (2:11.77) and the 100 free (49.96).

Sadie Ludwick grabbed Cedar Cliff’s lone victory in the 100 breaststroke and registered a time of 1:12.14.

"I think you saw a little bit today of everybody having fun," Gobrecht said.

