Sentinel Staff
Armes won the Mid-Penn's Class 3A diving championship in 2022.
Christian Eby
Northern’s Zach Lloyd captured his first District 3 gold medal Saturday at the 2023 Class 3A diving championships held at Dover Area High School.
The Polar Bear senior scored 251.25 points to finish first. In the girls competition, Dover’s Taylor Tuohy took the top spot at 219.10 points. Meanwhile, Red Land’s Corrine Armes and Hannah Ely placed fourth and sixth behind 184.05 and 157.50 points.
Shippensburg's Bryce Pattillo finished sixth with 178.90 points.
Lloyd, Armes, Ely and Pattillo all qualified for the PIAA championships at Bucknell University scheduled for March 17 and 18. Lloyd's gold-medal finish followed a first-place tally at the Mid-Penn championships.
