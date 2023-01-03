 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
High School Swimming

Northern swimming raises over $1,200 for New Hope Ministries in annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile"

  • 0
Northern Swimming "Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile"

The 2022-23 Northern Swimming team poses for a picture following its annual "Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile." 

 Photo courtesy of Northern Swimming

CV hosted Mechanicsburg and Northern in its annual holiday tri meet

In its annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile” Dec. 27, the Northern swimming team raised over $1,200 for New Hope Ministries.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Big Spring's Raudabaugh, Trinity's Powell swim to repeat gold at PIAA championships

Northern’s signature event included current team members and alumni. Each current swimmer obtained pledges to drive their solo mile swim while alumni teamed together to complete the mile via relay. Pledges are still being accepted and all proceeds will go directly to New Hope Ministries.

In past years, the Polar Bears have chosen to support numerous organizations, including Canine Rescue of Central PA, Covenant House of York, Four Diamonds Fund, Foundation Fighting Blindness, CURE International, Project SHARE, the Sam Mizrahi Memorial Fund, The Salvation Army, PA Wounded Warriors, Special Olympics, the Dillsburg VFW Riders Group and more.

High School Swimming: Cumberland Valley races past shorthanded Carlisle

According to the team’s press release, this year’s group chose New Hope Ministries because “they directly and significantly impact many lives by assisting members of our local community with food and other basic household needs, through their stability and workforce development programs and with various youth programs.”

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News