Northern swimming raises over $1,200 for New Hope Ministries in annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile"

In its annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile” Dec. 27, the Northern swimming team raised over $1,200 for New Hope Ministries.

Northern’s signature event included current team members and alumni. Each current swimmer obtained pledges to drive their solo mile swim while alumni teamed together to complete the mile via relay. Pledges are still being accepted and all proceeds will go directly to New Hope Ministries.

In past years, the Polar Bears have chosen to support numerous organizations, including Canine Rescue of Central PA, Covenant House of York, Four Diamonds Fund, Foundation Fighting Blindness, CURE International, Project SHARE, the Sam Mizrahi Memorial Fund, The Salvation Army, PA Wounded Warriors, Special Olympics, the Dillsburg VFW Riders Group and more.

According to the team’s press release, this year’s group chose New Hope Ministries because “they directly and significantly impact many lives by assisting members of our local community with food and other basic household needs, through their stability and workforce development programs and with various youth programs.”

