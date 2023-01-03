Northern swimming raises over $1,200 for New Hope Ministries in annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile"

Sentinel Staff
CV hosted Mechanicsburg and Northern in its annual holiday tri meet
Christian Eby
In its annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile” Dec. 27, the Northern swimming team raised over $1,200 for New Hope Ministries.
Northern’s signature event included current team members and alumni. Each current swimmer obtained pledges to drive their solo mile swim while alumni teamed together to complete the mile via relay. Pledges are still being accepted and all proceeds will go directly to New Hope Ministries.
In past years, the Polar Bears have chosen to support numerous organizations, including Canine Rescue of Central PA, Covenant House of York, Four Diamonds Fund, Foundation Fighting Blindness, CURE International, Project SHARE, the Sam Mizrahi Memorial Fund, The Salvation Army, PA Wounded Warriors, Special Olympics, the Dillsburg VFW Riders Group and more.
According to the team’s press release, this year’s group chose New Hope Ministries because “they directly and significantly impact many lives by assisting members of our local community with food and other basic household needs, through their stability and workforce development programs and with various youth programs.”
Photos: Carlisle at Boiling Springs swimming
Carlisle's Logan Peterson competes in the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Hunter Kuffa competes in the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Zian Doland competes in the Men's 200 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Madeline Coombs competes in the Women's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Jillian Strine competes in the Women's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ben Disbrow competes in the Men's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Adam Sheaffer competes in the Men's 200 Yard Individual Medley in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham competes in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Delaney Beardmore competes in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Madeline Coombs competes in the Women's 100 Yard Butterfly in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Maggie Brenner competes in the Women's 100 Yard Butterfly in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe competes in the Men's 100 Yard Butterfly in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Haley Lenker competes in the Women's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Dolly Hritz competes in the Women's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' EJ Heyman competes in the Men's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Nick Slear competes in the Men's 100 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin competes in the Women's 500 Yard Freestyle in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Raquel Kennedy competes in the Women's 100 Yard Backstroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Braelen Mowe competes in the Men's 100 Yard Backstroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Aidan Lippert competes in the Men's 100 Yard Backstroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Melanie Robertson competes in the Women's 100 Yard Breaststroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ella Garman competes in the Women's 100 Yard Breaststroke in a nonleague swimming meet Thursday afternoon at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
