Mid-Penn Swimming: Team capsules for Friday and Saturday's 2022 Championships

The Cumberland Valley High School natatorium will be rocking Friday and Saturday, as the 2022 Class 2 and 3A Mid-Penn Championships are set to take place.

Before local swimmers look to drop times and make their splash in the pool, here’s a preview of each team, with swimmers to watch and notes.

For those who can’t make it out to CV Friday and Saturday, the Mid-Penn Championships will be livestreamed here: https://www.youtube.com/CumberlandValleySwimmingandDiving

BIG SPRING

Swimmers to watch: Matthew Raudabaugh, sr.; Reese Ward, sr.; Luke Hand, sr.; Mattea Penner, sr.

What’s the scoop?: Raudabaugh returns to make his charge all the way back to a state title in the 2A boys 100 yard breaststroke event. He will be joined by Ward and Hand on the boys side while Penner aims to steer the girls squad to Mid-Penn hardware.

BOILING SPRINGS

Swimmers to watch: Braelen Mowe, jr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Katie Buehler, so.; Tess Naylor, so.

What’s the scoop?: Having swept the Mid-Penn Colonial Division crowns, the Bubblers are argued favorites in the 2A team competition this year. Individually, Mowe, Strine and Buehler look to up an impressive postseason from last year.

CARLISLE

Swimmers to watch: Madeline Coombs, so.; Elizabeth Gobin, jr.; Catherine Lippert, jr.; Colby Cox, so.

What’s the scoop?: While the Herd are still a young team, they sport a few swimmers who can potentially make some noise on the medal stand Friday and Saturday. Coombs has had an impressive sophomore campaign and is a favorite to medal in Friday and Saturday’s 3A championships.

CEDAR CLIFF

Swimmers to watch: Riley Emig, jr., Layla Mahrady, jr.; Sam Linsey, so.; Ben Kruleski, sr.

What’s the scoop?: The Colts have a handful of notable swimmers that could make their way to the top of the leaderboard in 3A in their respective events.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Swimmers to watch: Jennifer Bolden, sr.; Presley Staretz, sr.; Lauren Chang, sr.; Kevin Santos, sr.; Bode Groh, fr.; Jonathan Chang, so.

What’s the scoop?: The Eagles had a regular-season schedule rife with tough competition from beginning to end. And that level of competition could pay dividends Friday and Saturday in the 3A contingent. Expect to see top-tier finishes from CV all across the board.

EAST PENNSORO

Swimmers to watch: Isabella Kil, sr.; Samantha Kil, so.; Sara Turner, sr.; Breydon Maggio, jr.

What’s the scoop?: The Panthers will look to play title defense on the girls side, having claimed the 2A crown last winter. The Kil sisters and Turner are favored to return to the top of the podium individually as well.

MECHANICSBURG

Swimmers to watch: Andrew Wetherhold, sr.; Lance Ginter, jr.; Annabelle Hoover, so.; Danielle Rodgers, sr.; Joy Kutz, sr.

What’s the scoop?: The Wildcat girls are coming off their third straight Keystone Division title and aim to ride the wave of momentum into Friday and Saturday’s 3A championships. Wetherhold and Ginter both pieced together phenomenal regular-season campaigns.

NORTHERN

Swimmers to watch: Jon Brettschneider, sr.; Morgan Keefer, fr.

What’s the scoop?: Brettschneider brings the prior postseason experience to Friday and Saturday's 2A championships while Keefer begins what is poised to be a noteworthy prep career.

RED LAND

Swimmers to watch: Gregg Wenhold, jr.; Sydnie Lau, so.

What’s the scoop?: After mining gold in 3A diving Wednesday, the Patriots look to continue their success in the pool Friday and Saturday.

SHIPPENSBURG

Swimmers to watch: Jed Ritchie, so.; Mia Estep, sr.; Alyssa Brown, sr.

What’s the scoop?: Ritchie is primed to make some noise in the 2A boys field while Estep and Brown head a Greyhound girls outfit that could make a run as a team in 3A.

TRINITY

Swimmers to watch: Ryan Lee, jr.; Nick Shelly sr.; Adam Dopkowski, sr.; Kari Powell, jr.

What’s the scoop?: The Shamrocks boys came three points shy of claiming the Colonial crown against Boiling Springs but could easily bounce back on the Mid-Penn stage. Powell’s journey back to a 2A state title in the girls 100 breaststroke begins Saturday.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

