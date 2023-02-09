The 2023 high school swimming postseason makes its opening splash Friday and Saturday with the Mid-Penn championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

Swimmers will take to the lanes starting at 6 p.m. Friday before resuming at noon Saturday. Class 2A and Class 3A swimmers will compete alongside one another, and medals will be awarded to the top eight times in each event.

Here’s a team-by-team breakdown with swimmers to watch and outlooks.

If you’re unable to attend Friday or Saturday, Mid-Penns can be viewed at the following livestream url: https://t.co/vV9wDaJsi7

Class 2A

BIG SPRING

Swimmers to watch: Nicholas Egger, sr.; Caleb Stewart, sr.; Ray Gutshall, jr.; Alexis Clouse, jr.; Courtney Cherricks, so.

Outlook: Unlike last postseason’s senior-led group, which included two-time PIAA champion Matthew Raudabaugh, the Bulldogs have a top-to-bottom lineup that could pull in some medals this weekend. Egger and Stewart provide Big Spring a veteran presence while young swimmers like Cherricks, who booked a trip to states a year ago, looks to build on a promising start to her prep career.

BOILING SPRINGS

Swimmers to watch: Braelen Mowe, sr.; EJ Heyman, sr.; Hunter Kuffa, sr.; Jillian Strine, sr.; Maggie Brenner, so.

Outlook: When swimmers like Mowe and Strine step foot on a pool deck, there’s the chance for a school or pool record to fall. The Bubbler seniors prepare to add more postseason hardware to their collections — both nabbed silver medals at last year’s conference championships — while Heyman, Kuffa and Brenner are likely to make runs at the medal stand. Expect several Boiling Springs relays to be in the thick of the competition as well.

EAST PENNSBORO

Swimmers to watch: Breydon Maggio, sr.; Tyya Peiffer, sr.; Brea Maggio, sr.; Rylee Maggio, so.

Outlook: While a group similar to the one that competed last year, the Panthers still pack a punch with individual swimmers that expect to compete Friday and Saturday. The Maggio siblings highlight East Penn’s success and will likely see Breydon — a 2022 PIAA qualifier — fight for a spot on the medal stand in the 100 yard breaststroke.

TRINITY

Swimmers to watch: Ryan Lee, sr.; James Gaudion, jr.; Josiah Garber, fr.; Madelyn Blough, fr.

Outlook: Like Big Spring, the Shamrocks feature a balance of veteran leadership and budding talent. The experienced Lee and Gaudion angle to make a splash in both individual and relay events. Garber and Blough tackle their first postseason meet after a stellar freshman dual-meet season.

Class 3A

CARLISLE

Swimmers to watch: Elizabeth Gobin, sr.; Maddy Coombs, jr.; Aidan Lippert, so.; Ben Disbrow, so.

Outlook: Carlisle returns Mid-Penn royalty to this year’s championships in Coombs, who swam away with 500 free gold last winter. Gobin joins Coombs on the girls side while Lippert and Disbrow will lead the Herd boys. After a strong dual-meet season, the Carlisle girls have an opportunity to pick up points in multiple events this weekend.

CEDAR CLIFF

Swimmers to watch: Ben Kruleski, sr.; Sadie Ludwick, jr.; Samantha Linsey, jr.

Outlook: The Colts could have several individual swimmers sneak into contention. After a trip to districts last year, Kruleski will be the Cedar Cliff boys swimmer to watch while Ludwick and Linsey come off impressive dual-meet seasons and look to maintain their momentum.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Swimmers to watch: Owen Brewer, sr.; Kevin Santos, sr.; Araceli Skiles, sr.; Jonathan Chang, jr.; Bode Groh, so.; Katie Chang, so.

Outlook: The Eagles have no shortage of depth and preparation, and they have a Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys crown to prove it. CV will make a charge at both the boys and girls team titles this weekend with Brewer, Santos and Jonathan Chang leading the boys, and Skiles and Katie Chang paving the way for the girls. Individually, expect Jonathan Chang to visit the medal stand several times Friday and Saturday.

MECHANICSBURG

Swimmers to watch: Lance Ginter, sr.; Declan Raniowski, sr.; Gavin Schmidt, sr.; Bella Rudy, sr.; Annabelle Hoover, jr.; Brenna Krestchman, jr.; Courtney Foose, jr.; Daryn Ginter, so.

Outlook: The Mechanicsburg girls captured their fourth straight Keystone title this year, and the contributions from Rudy, Hoover, Kretschman and Foose fed into the championship run. For the boys, the Ginter brothers, along with Raniowski and Schmidt, pack individual punches that could lead to top 8 times this weekend.

NORTHERN

Swimmers to watch: Morgan Keefer, so.

Outlook: Keefer has forged a memorable start to her swimming career, including a PIAA championship appearance in 2022, and she’ll likely add a few more memories Friday and Saturday.

RED LAND

Swimmers to watch: Gregg Wenhold, sr.

Outlook: Wenhold made his way into the Patriot record books at last season’s championships, breaking the school’s 50 free record that had stood since 1989. Whether he repeats his record performance remains to be seen, but expect the senior to collect some hardware.

SHIPPENSBURG

Swimmers to watch: Bryce Pattillo, jr.; Shelby Heberlig, so.

Outlook: The 2022-23 campaign has been a season of growth for the Greyhounds, with just three seniors on the roster. Pattillo and Herberlig are the returning Mid-Penn championship swimmers.

Photos: Trinity at Boiling Springs swimming