Mid-Penn Swimming: Mechanicsburg's Andrew Wetherhold resets 50 free record, wins 3A gold

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Hershey, State College and Cumberland Valley dominated Saturday’s Mid-Penn Class 3A Boys Swimming Championships.
Hershey’s Ben Musante rallied in the final 50 meters to catch the anchor leg of State College (Tyler Uhlig) and allow Hershey to take the team title in the final race of the day at Cumberland Valley High School. The host Eagles finished third and Red land finished sixth, one spot ahead of Mechanicsburg.
The flurry of action wrapped up a unique, eerily quiet weekend of Mid-Penn swimming action. The two-day event was broken down in unique fashion because of the pandemic, with the girls completing action Friday and the boys — with Class 2A beginning the day and 3A finishing it — fitting in every race Saturday.
Mechanicsburg’s Andrew Wetherhold and Cumberland Valley freshman Jonathan Chang took home the only gold medals for Cumberland County 3A boys swimmers.
Wetherhold won the 50 freestyle and reset his own school record with a time of 21.89, edging Chambersburg’s Aiden McMullen by .04 seconds.
“I felt good from the first stroke in the pool, and I feel that I am right where I want to be for next week,” Wetherhold said. “I just have to keep working this week and next to stay focused. I am very confident in my training right now. My goal forever has been to get under 22 seconds — now I have to set another goal.”
“Andrew dropped time in both events today, and broke his own school record in the free and still has another year and half to break it again,” Wildcats head coach Mike Glumac said.
Freshman debuts in style
Chang won the 100 freestyle in 47.48 to garner the gold over Hershey’s Colin Clough. He joined a long list of successful freshmen in Cumberland Valley history.
“I was very nervous going onto the blocks,” said Chang. “In both races — but particularly the first race, the 200, where I was in the fast heat. I knew all of the guys in my race were fast, but I was happy to drop the time today. I was seeded first in the 100 and had high expectations, and I felt a bit of pressure. After duals and having your teammates there, it was different today with no fans and very few teammates. It was a bit easier to hear [head coach Michael Gobrecht]. I am right where I want to be time-wise going into districts.”
He also grabbed a fourth in the 200 free.
Teammate Tyler Distenfeld took third in the 200 free and second in the 500, where he was touched out by Musante at the end. Musante won the 200 and 500 races, along with his relay victory.
A surprise guest appearance
Nolan Chenot and a surprise entrant for Carlisle did well in the 25 free, with Chenot finishing fifth and later seventh in the 100 free.
Dylan Young, a night after dropping 31 points on Chambersburg in basketball, took to the pool again and swam a 23.14 for coach Tara Young, his mother. He did not finish in the top eight but did join his three older sisters as swimmers for the Herd and his mother.
Mowe, Raudabaugh impress in 2A
Boiling Springs sophomore Braelen Mowe won two events — the 200 individual medley and the 100 fly with respective times of 1:57.98 and 53.11.
Big Spring junior Matthew Raudabaugh won the 100 breaststroke in 59.81, the only swimmer to break one minute. He also finished third in the 200 IM.
Bishop McDevitt won all three relays and claimed the team title. Trinity, Shippensburg, Northern, Big Spring and Boiling Springs finished second through sixth.
Shippensburg freshman Jed Ritchie won the 500 with a winning time of 4:56.14, edging the Trinity duo of Ryan Lee and Harrison Ziegler. Northern senior Gavin Stuckey won the 100 backstroke in 54.36, edging Middletown’s Gavin Guckavan by .03 seconds. And Trinity junior Adam Dopkowski claimed a pair of silvers in the 50 and 100 free.
Other 3A highlights
Red Land’s Zach Peiffer took silver in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.71, trailing only Chambersburg’s John Brownstead. The race actually went back and forth before Brownstead was able to edge Peiffer out in the final meters.