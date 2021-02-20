Mid-Penn Swimming: Mechanicsburg's Andrew Wetherhold resets 50 free record, wins 3A gold

“Andrew dropped time in both events today, and broke his own school record in the free and still has another year and half to break it again,” Wildcats head coach Mike Glumac said.

Freshman debuts in style

Chang won the 100 freestyle in 47.48 to garner the gold over Hershey’s Colin Clough. He joined a long list of successful freshmen in Cumberland Valley history.

“I was very nervous going onto the blocks,” said Chang. “In both races — but particularly the first race, the 200, where I was in the fast heat. I knew all of the guys in my race were fast, but I was happy to drop the time today. I was seeded first in the 100 and had high expectations, and I felt a bit of pressure. After duals and having your teammates there, it was different today with no fans and very few teammates. It was a bit easier to hear [head coach Michael Gobrecht]. I am right where I want to be time-wise going into districts.”

He also grabbed a fourth in the 200 free.

Teammate Tyler Distenfeld took third in the 200 free and second in the 500, where he was touched out by Musante at the end. Musante won the 200 and 500 races, along with his relay victory.

A surprise guest appearance