Mid-Penn Swimming: Kil sisters shine in pool, leading East Pennsboro to impressive 2A girls title

“Our focus is always as a team, but to have a few of those individuals [Samantha, Isabella, and Sarah] stand out as stars and come out over the past couple of years, I think it definitely gives the entire team some energy,” Wingert said.

Due to the pandemic, the Mid-Penn championships were contested in an unusual format, with girls competing Friday and the boys set to dive in Saturday. Rather than swim over two days, each group swam during a designated three-hour window — 2A girls then 3A girls Friday, 2A boys then 3A boys Saturday — in timed finals only.

Trinity teamwork pays off

Trinity had itself a fine day as well en route to a third-place finish with 203 points.

The Shamrocks cruised to two victories in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay. Sophomore Kari Powell notched gold in the 100 breaststroke with a 1.04.68 time. Behind her, senior Lila DiCarlo totaled two individual second-place marks in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Sophomore Madelyn Paxton tacked on third-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke with times of 2:11.52 and 59.26, respectively.