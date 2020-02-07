Mid-Penn Swimming Highlights: Logan Skiles leads Cumberland Valley with 2 golds, 200 relay crown on Day 1 of Mid-Penn Championships
  • Cumberland Valley's boys 200 medley relay kicked off the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships on Friday at Cumberland Valley High School with a blazing 1:35.59, edging State College in the opening event of the two-day meet. The Eagles were the only Sentinel-area team to claim gold on Day 1. Logan Skiles had the biggest day of them all, winning the 200 IM and 100 butterfly after helping the Eagles' medley relay team. According to CV swimming's Twitter account (full results were not available at press time), the Eagles were second in the standings for both boys and girls after Day 1. Kamryn Barone had one of the girls' better nights, claiming bronze in the 200 IM, as did Jennifer Bolden with a silver in the 200 free.
  • Also at Mid-Penns, the following school records fell according to school Twitter accounts: Red Land's 17-year-old 200 free relay mark was broken with Friday's 1:30.00, Shippensburg's 200 free relay squad touched in 1:39.15 for third and a new school record, and Mechanicsburg's Andrew Wetherhold posted a new school record of 22.03 in the 50 free to finish fifth.

