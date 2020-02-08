Mid-Penn Swimming Highlights: Cumberland Valley boys, girls finish Top 3; Shippensburg's Julia Strine claims four medals

Cumberland Valley boys finished third and the girls finished second in the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
Hershey won girls gold and State College claimed the boys title.
After the 200 medley relay won gold Friday and Logan Skiles claimed a pair of individual golds, the Eagles boys closed the championships with a 400 free relay victory in 3:10.52. Skiles was part of that relay squad as well.
CV freshman Kamryn Barone posted a new team record of 1:04.94 to win the girls 100 breaststroke over Trinity freshman Kari Powell (1:04.96) and Shippensburg's Julia Strine (1:05.10). It was the lone race won by a Sentinel-area swimmer Saturday. Barone also finished third in the 200 IM in 2:08.50.
Tyler Distenfeld finished second in the 200 free (1:44.54) and 500 free (4:41.86) for CV over the weekend.
The girls 400 free relay finished second in 3:33 flat behind Hershey's record-breaking squad.
Multiple pool and Mid-Penn records fell over the weekend.
State College's Matt Brownstead set the new boys 50 free (20.05) and 100 free (43.71) marks at CV. Hershey's girls 200 free relay (1:35.46) and 400 free relay (3:29.41) squads set new conference records.
Strine 4 for 4
Shippensburg's Julia Strine was a perfect 4-for-4, picking up four girls medals in the four races she swam.
She aided a silver-medal finish in the 200 medley relay (1:48.01), and bronze-medal finish in the 200 free relay (1:39.15). On top of that, she finished seventh in the 100 free (54.06) and third in the 100 breast.
"She did have a great weekend," Greyhounds head coach Chandler Jones said via phone call. "She's been going through a lot just all season, kind of battling some injury and some illness here and there. So we were really cautious about this weekend and what we were gonna put her in ... She saw major time improvements from her times this season, which I know she's excited about, we're excited about."
The girls finished fourth by Hershey, CV and State College, with Madison Osanitsch claiming fourth in the 200 free (1:56.47) and 500 free (5:14.07), breaking a school record in the process.
"It was a pretty great swim," Johnson said.
Johnson said he was also impressed by Mia Estep, Makenna Morris and Jillian Strine on the girls side, and on the boys side by the team's only reps, Colin Krause and Devin Wilson.
Bubblers' rookie impresses
The Bubblers earned two medals in a crowded field over the weekend.
Freshman Braelen Mowe finished eighth in the 100 butterfly (54.84) and helped the 200 free relay squad of Cole Ellis, Nathan Book and Evan Kase finished eighth in 1:32.04.
"It was exciting because to be honest with you because Mid-Penns is a lot different for 2A compared to 3A," head coach Matt Brenner said.
Brenner was also impressed by Kase's performances (12th in 200 free, 11th in 200 medley relay and 17th in 500 free).
"I think they both [Mowe and Brenner] will do well when it matters most [at districts]," Brenner said. "The best part is they've been pushing each other in practice ... which is really cool to see."
Brenner also singled out Kyleigh Hostetter, who last year didn't swim at Mid-Penn's but this year helped the 200 medley relay finish ninth and swam strong in the 200 free and 100 backstroke.
Top local finishes
Other Sentinel-area swimmers to finish in the top three in any race included: Trinity's Scott Majka (boys 100 free silver, 47.32); CV's Naeem Sbaiti (boys 500 free third, 4:51.31), Kyle Farrow (boys 100 back third, 54.18), Trevor Arms (boys 100 breast third, 59.49) and Jennifer Bolden (girls 200 free second, 1:55.22; 100 free, 52.55).
