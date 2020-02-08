Mid-Penn Swimming Highlights: Cumberland Valley boys, girls finish Top 3; Shippensburg's Julia Strine claims four medals

Shippensburg's Julia Strine was a perfect 4-for-4, picking up four girls medals in the four races she swam.

She aided a silver-medal finish in the 200 medley relay (1:48.01), and bronze-medal finish in the 200 free relay (1:39.15). On top of that, she finished seventh in the 100 free (54.06) and third in the 100 breast.

"She did have a great weekend," Greyhounds head coach Chandler Jones said via phone call. "She's been going through a lot just all season, kind of battling some injury and some illness here and there. So we were really cautious about this weekend and what we were gonna put her in ... She saw major time improvements from her times this season, which I know she's excited about, we're excited about."

The girls finished fourth by Hershey, CV and State College, with Madison Osanitsch claiming fourth in the 200 free (1:56.47) and 500 free (5:14.07), breaking a school record in the process.

"It was a pretty great swim," Johnson said.

Johnson said he was also impressed by Mia Estep, Makenna Morris and Jillian Strine on the girls side, and on the boys side by the team's only reps, Colin Krause and Devin Wilson.

Bubblers' rookie impresses