The promise of no more morning swim practices intrigued Cumberland Valley’s Jonathan Chang and Owen Brewer.

Before the Eagle duo jumped in the water for the 50-yard freestyle in Friday’s Mid-Penn championships, CV head coach Mike Gobrecht offered a no-morning-practice pledge if the swimmers finished first and second in the race.

They did just that.

With Chang blitzing to a time of 21.27 seconds, and Brewer clocking in at 21.70, the Eagles secured gold and silver-medal finishes, highlighting a clip of remarkable swims for CV Friday in its home pool. In addition to their individual accolades, Chang and Brewer helped the CV 200 medley relay team mine gold and the 200 free relay quartet strike silver.

“I would say that our success in the regular season definitely played a big role in our success tonight,” Brewer said. “We had a lot of momentum coming in, and it definitely showed in our performances.”

Whether momentum or the thought of sleeping in later, CV kicked off the Mid-Penn meet in style. The 200 medley relay win — which also included Bode Groh and David Socks — came against a State College quartet that had a better seed time by two seconds.

But the Eagles topped their Commonwealth Division foe by .14 seconds and a time of 1:36.57. The boys’ victory, along with a sudden silver medal from the CV girls quartet of Addison Buckman, Araceli Skiles, Andrea Nguyen and Mary Boone, set the tone and foundation for the rest of the night.

“It kind of surprised us,” Chang said, “But we just went in there, swam our hardest, and it worked out for us."

The opening-event sparks set off a chain reaction of medal swims for the Eagles. The biggest splash came in the boys 50 free event, where Chang and Brewer both used crisp turns to author strong final 25-yard segments.

After the pair hit the wall, Brewer peered over at time board, followed by Chang, then let out a celebratory fist pump through the water.

“We've had years of history together,” Chang said. “It’s his senior year, my junior year, and it’s just a great thing to see us go one-two in that event.”

Joining Chang and Brewer on the medal stand for the CV boys was Groh, who collected sixth place in the 200 individual medley. Buckman earned bronze in the 100 butterfly, Boone tacked on a fourth-place finish in the 50 free and Aubrey Cramer soared to fifth in the 200 free for the girls.

The CV girls also took third in the 200 free relay.

“We definitely were able to carry that momentum from that win throughout the whole race and throughout the whole meet,” Brewer said. “I don't think we expected to win, but it was it was a really good thing that we did to help us perform in the next races.”

Coombs climbs to second

Hershey’s Cali Oyerly charged through Lane 4, as Carlisle’s Maddy Coombs cut into her club teammate’s 100 fly lead in the final 25 yards.

Coombs’ last-effort surge wasn’t enough to clip Oyerly, who secured gold with a time of 56.21, but it was plenty for the Herd junior to handily claim second at 56.61.

“It definitely makes it more fun, especially since she's a club teammate of mine,” Coombs said. “I think it really pushes me.”

Coombs focused on her long under-waters and breath control to drive her stamina throughout the race. Oyerly maintained her advantage the entirety of the event, but Coombs ensured the race remained tight and didn’t fall more than two seconds off the leader’s pace.

Coombs kept a similar strategy in the 200 medley relay in which the Herd grabbed a fourth-place medal. With the 500 free on tap for Saturday — she struck gold in the event last year — the junior aimed to build on Friday’s performance.

Strine paces Bubblers

Swimming in an event outside her comfort zone gives Boiling Springs’ Strine an extra kick of confidence and a rush to tackle the race with everything she’s got.

Strine bore that mindset in Friday’s 200 free, as the Bubbler senior dashed to second place and a time of 1:54.26. Strine, who usually specializes in the 50 and 100 free events, authored a game plan prior to the race that she credited to the silver medal.

“Throughout the past couple weeks, I've been really trying to hit the more mid-distance sets as hard as I can. And honestly, I think it really paid off today,” Strine said. “They’re times I'm really happy with, and Coach (Matt) Brenner and I were talking about how first in the first 100 to stay kind of smooth, keep a low stroke count and don't go all out. And I kind of decided to do that because the girls were going out faster than I would normally go out, and I didn't want to die at the end.”

Strine was also challenged in the 100 fly where she came in with the goal to drop her seed time. She checked off the accomplishment and draped an eighth-place medal around her neck behind a time of 1:00.47, which shaved more than a second off her seed.

Braelen Mowe was the other Bubbler to earn a medal. He did so with bronze in the 200 free and recorded a pace of 1:44.09. The Boiling Springs girls 200 free relay team, which included Strine, Reese Hays, Callie McCann and Maggie Brenner, nabbed a seventh-place finish as well.

“I'm really excited whenever it gets to postseason, and it does feel like I hit another gear,” Strine said. “It's just kind of like, ‘It's go time,’ and I'm really excited for that and just having the big atmosphere is really what makes it even better.”

Other local notables

Trinity’s Ryan Lee placed second in the 200 IM and clocked a time of 1:56.54. On the girls side, freshman Madelyn Blough started her postseason medal collection with fifth place in the 100 fly and a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM.

Mechanicsburg’s Lance Ginter pulled in two medals — both fifth-place finishes — in the 200 IM and 100 fly. Younger brother Daryn Ginter forged a fifth-place tally in the 50 free with a time of 22.43. For the girls, Annabelle Hoover swam to fourth in the 200 free, touching the wall in 1:57.25.

Red Land’s Gregg Wenhold tied Ginter for fifth in the 100 fly, hitting a time of 53.00.

