Mid-Penn Swimming: Cumberland Valley nabs 3 gold medals, Boiling Springs rises to the challenge in Day 1 of Championships

Prior to Friday’s Mid-Penn Swimming Championships, Cumberland Valley head swimming coach Mike Gobrecht and CV head baseball coach Levi Mumma reviewed together what it takes to kickstart success at any championship level in any given sport.

Their discussion honed in on one word: momentum.

And as senior Jennifer Bolden turned on the jets in the final 25 yards of the girls 200 yard medley relay at Cumberland Valley to open Friday’s slate of events at the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships, the tidal wave of momentum began to rise for the Eagles.

With a 23.53-second final leg from Bolden, and an overall time of 1:45.78 from the Eagle quartet that also included Presley Staretz, Alina Lyesnykova and Mia Pesavanto, Cumberland Valley mined gold in the 200 medley relay, punctuating one of three top swims from the team on the night.

The 1:45.78 pacing also set a Mid-Penn record. The previous mark was held by Hershey since the 2015 championships.

“It's all about building momentum,” Gobrecht said, “and you have to keep the momentum going because student-athletes will build off momentum.”

Creating their own momentum this year wasn’t an issue in front of a large crowd. Last year, with the coronavirus pandemic taking away the raucousness of a packed viewing gallery, teams were forced to generate their own energy.

The Mid-Penn competition also returned to its traditional format with swimmers from Class 2A and Class 3A schools racing in the same events after last winter when the boys' and girls' championships were on separate days and doled out separate sets of medals to each classification.

“It is really hard to look back at last year when we had the cardboard cutouts. You had to create so much more momentum as a coach to get the kids up and going,” Gobrecht said, “and then once you get started, that first relay is so important. Because once you get that momentum going, it just flows into everybody.”

With the Eagles striking gold out of the gate, Bolden doubled down in the following event (the girls 200 yard freestyle). The CV senior and Bucknell University signee clocked a time of 1:50.57 and out touched Hershey’s Natalie Colarossi by nearly three seconds.

It was her second straight year claiming top honors in the race.

“We’ve all been working really hard as a team together,” Bolden said, “and we got really excited for this meet, so just to see our hard work pay off was really exciting.”

That work transitioned and showed in the girls 100 yard butterfly six events later, as fellow senior Staretz hauled in top honors with a time of 56.35. For about the final 10 yards, Staretz and East Pennsboro’s Isabella Kil were deadlocked. But a late surge from Staretz helped her claim first by a mere 0.11 seconds.

The 56.35 time eradicated a Cumberland Valley program record.

“As a coach,” Gobrecht said, “I just kind of have to stand back and say good job because the swimmers get the momentum going with what they do in the water. So, what you saw there tonight was about the teammates building momentum for each other.”

The accolades didn’t stop with Staretz, as Owen Brewer nabbed silver in the boys 100 fly at 52.39 and shaved three seconds off his seeding time. The CV girls also took home bronze in the 200 free relay, and individually, Pesavento corralled two bronze-medal swims in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Jonathan Chang also placed third in the boys 200 individual medley with a time of 1:57.81. Older sister Lauren had previously finished fifth in the girls 200 free.

“I think coming in here this year,” Gobrecht said of Brewer’s silver-medal swim, “that swim built confidence for him, and [it showed] him that he still has that swimming ability. So, that was huge for us. And it was huge for us as a team.”

With the tidal wave of momentum on their side, the Eagles are eager to jump back in the pool Saturday. Bolden will kick the action off for CV in the girls 100 free, holding the best seed time entering the event.

Saturday’s events are slated to begin at 11 a.m.

“We’re all really, really excited,” Bolden said of Saturday’s races. “So, we're just gonna rest up tonight and then hopefully bring back the same energy tomorrow.”

Bubblers' bounty

Facing 3A schools with the pedigree of Hershey, CV and State College, Boiling Springs showed no sign of letting it faze them.

Juniors Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine underlined the Bubblers’ success Friday by navigating silver-medal swims. Mowe’s second-place finish came in the boys 200 IM, where he clocked a time of 1:57.42, trailing Hershey’s Alex Blacker.

Strine followed suit in the girls 50 free, blazing a time of 24.42. Hershey’s Cali Oyerly nabbed top honors at 24.20. Strine also helped the Bubblers to fourth-place swims in the girls 200 medley and free relays, and Mowe contributed to the boys fifth-place finish in the 200 free relay as well.

“I was thoroughly impressed,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said of his team’s collective effort.

Other Bubblers to make medal noise were Katie Buehler in the girls 200 IM (fifth) and Tess Naylor in the girls 200 free (sixth).

“We were up on the podium in almost every event we swam,” Brenner said, “and that speaks volumes to what the kids have been doing at practice, but also sometimes I think in the past we were intimidated at a bigger meet like this with that kind of caliber. I think they were ready to race and they asserted themselves today, and I was really proud of that.”

Other local notables

Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh finished third in the boys 100 fly with a time of 52.89.

Carlisle's Madeline Coombs cruised to bronze in the girls 200 free at 1:53.41.

Mechanicsburg’s Lance Ginter broke a 23-year program record in the boys 200 free, where he claimed fifth and registered a time of 1:47.69. Teammate Andre Wetherhold swam to seventh in the boys 50 free. Sophomore Annabelle Hoover took eighth in the girls 200 free.

Red Land’s Gregg Wenhold snapped the school’s 1989 record in the 50 free with a time of 21.75. He placed fourth in the event.

Trinity’s Adam Dopkowski rallied for bronze in the boys 50 free while teammates Bramley Hawkins and Kari Powell grabbed sixth and seventh in the girls 100 fly and 200 IM, respectively.

East Pennsboro’s Kil sisters (Isabella and Samantha) went two-five in the girls 200 IM, and Sara Turner claimed bronze in the girls 200 IM.

Jed Ritchie finished fifth in the boys 100 fly for Shippensburg.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

