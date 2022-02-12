Mid-Penn Swimming: Carlisle's Coombs, Big Spring's Raudabaugh claim gold; Cumberland Valley maintains momentum in Day 2 of Championships

The thought of a Chick-Fil-A meal after an energy-draining Day 2 of the Mid-Penn Swimming Champions Saturday provided Carlisle's Madeline Coombs an added pinch of motivation.

But it was evident on the back stretch of her girls 500 yard freestyle swim, the incentive of Chick-Fil-A was not needed. When Coombs made the turn on her 15th lap, she knew it was time to empty the reserves in her proverbial tank.

“When the number hit 15,” Coombs said, referencing the number boards that are dipped into the water during the 500 free events, “that's when I kind of started picking it up, and I just kind of went ahead.”

Through the first 14 laps, Hershey’s Natalie Colarossi held a slight advantage. But Coombs flipped on the afterburners on that 15th leg, and never looked back.

Dashing past Colarossi by three seconds, Coombs corralled gold in the event with a time of 5:04.79. She shaved nearly 11 seconds off her seed time.

“I was trying not to run out of gas by the end of it,” Coombs said, “and I wanted to save some energy at the end so I could catch up.

“It means a lot, really,” she continued. “I'm super grateful to have what I do and the speed I do, and I just think it's exciting.”

Coombs wasn’t the only member of the Herd to stand on the Mid-Penn podium Saturday. Teammate Elizabeth Gobin later sped to eighth place in the girls 100 backstroke, registering a time of 1:01.48. The quartet of Coombs, Gobin, Catherine Lippert and Colby Cox also capped the meet with a fifth-place finish in the girls 400 free relay at 3:46.78.

“As a team as a whole, it was a great moment,” Carlisle head coach Tara Young said of Coombs’ gold-medal effort. “She's so close to the school record, and she’s broken a couple of records already. She's a fan of the team, if that makes sense. She just cheers on everyone, so everyone's excited for her to go in and see what she can do.”

Can’t stop Raudabaugh

Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh has competed on the biggest stages of Pennsylvania high school swimming throughout his four-year career. But when he took his mark on the Lane 5 block during the boys 100 breaststroke event at the Cumberland Valley High School's natatorium, he felt a slight tingle of anxiousness.

With this year’s championships reverting back to their format where Class 2A and Class 3A swimmers compete against one another, Raudabaugh recognized the competition to his left and right was something he couldn’t take lightly.

“I went up there,” Raudabaugh said, “and knowing that I knew quite a few of the guys that I was swimming in with, I knew that they were all really good competitors. I knew that it was gonna be a very close race coming through.”

It was.

Going neck-and-neck with Palmyra’s Connor Durand and Hershey’s Alex Blacker, the Big Spring senior trailed heading into about his final 35 yards. But a momentous push off the wall into his final leg changed the race.

Raudabaugh out touched Durand by .07 seconds to claim gold with a time of 58.42.

“I knew all three of us were right in a row,” Raudabaugh said, “so, I really tried to push really hard, and I set myself up perfectly, so I could do a real long finish and reach as far as I could. I was stretched out as far as I could to touch the wall, and it just happened.”

Raudabaugh aims to use Saturday’s firework-like swim as a momentum builder moving forward in the postseason.

“Being able to get gold here,” Raudabaugh said, “it really just put my confidence forward. It's really makes me have more confidence going into the postseason, going into districts and states. My goal for districts is I want to try to get our district record … and I really think I can do that. This will just help me build momentum and hopefully get that.”

CV maintains momentum

After a Day 1 performance that included three gold medals for Cumberland Valley, the Eagles wasted little time in picking up right where they left off, specifically senior Jennifer Bolden.

Kicking off Saturday’s slate of races, Bolden mined gold in the girls 100 freestyle, clocking a time of 50.91 to break the Mid-Penn record held by Hershey’s Katie Nolan since 2009. In addition to Bolden’s individual gold-medal swim, the quartet of Presley Staretz, Mia Pesavento, Lauren Chang and Bolden nabbed top honors in the girls 400 free relay with a time of 3:30.51.

“We had swimmers in almost every heat,” CV head coach Mike Gobrecht said, “so we were able to keep that momentum going. It does get tough on the second day of a two-day meet, whether it be Mid-Penn, districts or states to stay motivated for two days. And what you saw today was a lot of the mental part of swimming. There's a physical part, and there's a mental part. And the mental part is staying engaged with what you're doing, staying engaged with your teammates, to be able to keep going. You can be a really fast swimmer, and if mentally you're not engaged in your athletic event, it's tough. It's really tough.”

Other Eagles to make their way to the podium included Jonathan Chang in the boys 100 free (third place), Bode Groh and Kevin Santos in the boys 500 free (fifth and seventh place) Eliza Sandhaus in the girls 100 backstroke (sixth place), Owen Brewer in the boys 100 back (sixth place) and Alina Lyesnykova and Araceli Skiles in the girls 100 breaststroke (seventh and eighth place).

Staretz also hauled in bronze in the girls 500 free prior to the 400 free relay. The boys 400 relay team tacked on another bronze-medal swim to end the championships.

As a team, the CV girls placed second at 224 points out of 20 scoring teams while the boys grabbed fourth in a 19-team field. Hershey ran away on both sides with scores of 253 (girls) and 228 (boys).

“I have to commend every one of our boys team because they all came in here and stepped up. … But I think what they did is, they fed off the momentum of the girl team,” Gobrecht said. “They saw what the girls were doing, and we're like, ‘We can do this.’ So, kudos to them for stepping up today, and we really got a lot of great times to help us with qualification for districts.”

School records fall

In the boys 500 free Saturday, Boiling Springs Braelen Mowe swam to third in 4:50.64, breaking a school record that had stood since 2015.

Shippensburg’s Jed Ritchie continued the school-record tear in the boys 500 free event when he clocked a time of 4:52.05, claiming fourth place in the race.

For Mechanicsburg, Andrew Wetherhold took down a school record that had stood for 16 years in the boys 100 free where he snagged sixth-place honors. His record time came in at 48.82.

Other local notables

Trinity’s Kari Powell was the other Sentinel-area swimmer to stand atop the podium Saturday. She swam to first in the girls 100 breaststroke behind a time of 1:03.87. Teammates Nick Shelly and James Gaudion went seven-eight in the boys 100 backstroke. Bramley Hawkins and Adam Dopkowski nabbed sixth- and eighth-place honors in the girls and boys 100 free as well.

Joining Mowe on the medal stand for Boiling Springs was Katie Buehler (fifth place in the girls 100 free) and Tess Naylor (eighth place in the girls 500 free). The Bubbler girls team placed fourth in the championships while the boys took 10th.

Two other Mechanicsburg swimmers earned hardware alongside Wetherhold. Annabelle Hoover navigated to a sixth-place finish in the girls 500 free while Lance Ginter mirrored his teammate’s performance in the boys 500 free.

Sisters Isabella and Samantha Kil and Sara Turner returned to the podium for East Pennsboro Saturday. Isabella paved a third-place time in the girls 100 breaststroke, and Samantha and Sara each turned in fifth-place swims in the 100 back and 500 free, respectively.

Northern’s Morgan Keefer struck a pair of medals Saturday. She first placed seventh in the girls 500 free and later followed up with a sixth-place tally in the 100 breaststroke.

Red Land’s Gregg Wenhold earned fifth-place laurels in the boys 100 free.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

