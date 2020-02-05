Mid-Penn Diving Highlights: Cumberland Valley's Grace Diskin, Carlisle's Andrew Pesile finish fourth at Mid-Penn Diving Championships

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley's Grace Diskin finished fourth at the Mid-Penn Girls Diving Championships on Wednesday at Cumberland Valley High School, clocking in a score of 304.10. CV's Alyvia Henneman finished seventh (234.95) and Anushka Sonalkar finished eighth (228.40) for the girls. Cedar Cliff's Vivian Cameron finished fifth with 282.40 points and Mechanicsburg's Anna Finley rounded out the locals in 10th with 196.95 points.
- For the boys, Carlisle's Andrew Pesile finished fourth with 365.65 points, while Red Land's Travis White was right behind in fifth with 342 points. Cumberland Valley's Andy Way finished sixth with 318.10 points.