Mid-Penn Diving Highlights: Boiling Springs' Lily Reighard captures Class 2A title

Boiling Springs senior Lily Reighard won the girls Mid-Penn Class 2A diving title Monday night at Big Spring High School.

Reighard finished with a score of 363.25. Big Spring’s Alicia Canaday placed second with a score of 301.45. Northern’s Arabella Sheriff placed third, Boiling Springs Brooke Graham fourth and Milton Hershey’s Lily Garcia fifth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the boys side, Bubbler Giovanni Andreoli was the top Sentinel area diver with a third-place finish and a score of 275.15.

Bishop McDevitt swept the top two places, with Gavin Elliott first with a score of 322.50 and William Settle second with a score of 299.

Rounding out the top 10 on the boys side were Big Spring’s Seth Fertig in fourth, McDevitt’s Devin McDonnell in fifth, Boiling Springs Michael Nuttall in sixth, Milton Hershey’s Kyree Scott in seventh, Boiling Springs’ Ben Clepper in eighth, Big Spring’s Aidan Sweger in ninth and Milton Hershey’s Teddy Kostelnik in 10th.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0