As the final instructions of a dive were read Wednesday in the Cumberland Valley natatorium, dead silence came over the pool deck and all that could be heard was a tranquil whisper of the air circulating through the vents hanging atop the walls.

Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham, Big Spring’s Seth Fertig, Northern’s Zach Lloyd and Red Land’s Corrine Armes each stepped to the end of the diving board with something different on their mind.

Some absorbed the serenity. Others, a feeling of anxiousness tidal-waved over them.

But those final moments, whether calm or nervous, helped guide the Sentinel-area quartet to 2023 Mid-Penn Conference diving titles. Graham and Fertig secured Class 2A top honors while Lloyd and Armes earned gold medals in the 3A competition.

Graham’s conference title was her third straight. Armes corralled back-to-back first-place laurels.

“I feel pretty good,” Graham said. “It’s cool to be able to get it three years in a row for Mid-Penn champion. I just tried to make it through, not fail any dives and it was a little stressful. But with it being six dives, it made it a lot easier to get through even though there were so many divers this year.”

Wednesday’s field comprised 42 athletes. Although each diver’s set was compacted to six dives — compared to 11 last year — the athletes often played the waiting game between dives.

Each weathered through the lulls and put up some big numbers. Lloyd led the local contingent with 239.05 points, and Armes broke the 200-point barrier with a 204.05 performance. Fertig finished with 198.20 points and Graham tallied 169.60.

“Tonight, I came in with high expectations, and I'm glad I delivered,” Lloyd said. “It was a close meet.”

“I just try to imagine the dive and each step throughout it,” Fertig said, standing next to Lloyd. “Just try to piece it together.”

Each dive took a different path to gold. Graham and Fertig held fairly comfortable leads throughout the meet while Lloyd and Armes battled for first and second place.

Lloyd went toe-to-toe with Lower Dauphin’s Alex McGlaughlin, who after the pair’s fifth dive, jumped the Polar Bear senior by less than a point. Armes’ maintained her lead across the six sets, but had Palmyra’s Elise Potter nipping at her heels.

The York County duo executed their final dives to hold off McGlaughlin and Potter. McGlaughlin totaled 223.70 points while Potter recorded 194.55.

“I'm really nervous, but I try hiding it,” Armes said of the final moments before she dives. “I've heard that I do a pretty good job at it, but I'm not quite sure. It is very nerve-wracking when people are dead silent and you feel like everyone's looking at you. But in the end, no one really knows what they're supposed to be looking for besides the judges and even sometimes they don't know what they're looking for.”

The divers return to the pool for the District 3 championships. Class 2A will be held the Feb. 22 at Big Spring, and Dover hosts the 3A competition Feb. 25.

Other local top finishers Wednesday included Shippensburg’s Kylie Ramsey (fourth place, 3A) and Red Land’s Hannah Ely (fifth, 3A) in the girls field. On the boys side, Big Spring’s Peter Eddy and Ray Gutshall took fifth in 2A. Shippensburg’s Bryce Pattillo finished fifth in 3A.

“It feels good. I'm definitely glad that we both delivered,” Lloyd said, citing the friendship shared with Fertig. “We know that we can dive our best and we did dive our best.”

“It’s pretty much just focus, stay confident and know that you've been practicing these dives,” Graham said.

