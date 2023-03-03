Mechanicsburg’s Lance Ginter wanted to make up for his 200-yard individual medley Mid-Penn race.

At the 2023 conference championships, the Wildcat senior was overcome with fatigue in the second half of the event, and while still medaling, finished below his seed time. Friday’s District 3 Class 3A championships at Cumberland Valley’s natatorium gave Ginter that chance.

He made the most of it.

Brimming with energy and confidence, Ginter barreled up the leaderboard Friday, vaulting from the sixth-best seed time to a silver medal and a time of 1 minute, 54.96 seconds, a Mechanicsburg record.

“I was just really wanting to make states my last season here, so I'm thinking, ‘Just get up and race,’” Ginter said. “I knew competition was going to be tough here, so I was just like, ‘I'm just gonna get out and get after this and hope something sticks on the back half.’ I got lucky, and it did.”

The back end of the 200 IM includes the breaststroke and freestyle segments. Ginter wasn’t concerned about the butterfly or backstroke — the event’s opening legs and Ginter’s signature races — but rather how he would execute the final strokes.

Twenty-four and 29-second splits in the opening legs helped Ginter formulate some momentum. He kept a strong pace with a 33.14-breaststroke split and finished with a 27.99 free.

“Mid-Penns and (districts), I kind of swam the same race,” Ginter said. “Mid-Penns, I was just tired and I could feel that in the back half. Today, it felt good in the back half. That was really the only difference. I just tried to pace myself a little more, but I think I ended up going out quicker here.”

While Ginter authored a bounce-back swim, Cumberland Valley’s Jonathan Chang and Owen Brewer picked up where they left off from an outstanding Mid-Penn meet. Following a one-two finish in the conference's 50 free, the Eagle pair struck a three-four finish in the district 100 fly.

Chang corralled bronze in the final of four heats and clocked a time of 50.93. Brewer leapfrogged to fourth place overall from the third heat.

Brewer’s pace was 51.02.

“I knew I had it,” Brewer said. “My seed time came from a regular-season meet, and I've been working really hard these past few weeks on stroke and technique. So I was confident, and I visualized that race a bunch. So, I knew what I was gonna do, and I just had to execute it.”

Chang and Brewer’s medals were a slice of the Day 1 success for the CV duo. Both swam legs in the Eagles’ 200 medley and 200 free relays, which took second and fifth place.

“I think the kind of rivalry and brotherhood in practice definitely helps because we push each other hard,” Brewer said of his connection with Chang. “And it’s showed this offseason.”

With the help of Bode Groh and David Socks II, the CV boys started their meet with a medley silver medal and locked down a time of 1:36.56. They placed an exclamation point on the first day, along with Socks and Avery Pion, with a fifth-place performance in the freestyle relay at 1:28.05.

CV’s medley relay didn’t come together until Mid-Penns. The Eagles shuffled some rotations around, and once the quartet won gold at the league meet, Chang, Brewer, Groh and Socks formed an unbreakable bond.

“It all really came together in the postseason, and that's what matters the most,” Brewer said.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 3A Boys Swimming Championships - Day 1