'It's been a wild ride': Boiling Springs caps challenging year with serious PIAA Class 2A hardware

Considering how the season started, or almost didn't start, Boiling Springs performance at Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships was nothing short of incredible.
“To say it’s been a wild ride would really be an understatement,” Bubblers interim coach Jeff Kaminski said. “The big thing for our team was the kids weren’t sure they would even have a season 24 hours before it started.”
Despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 concerns, Boiling Springs not only had a great season, but earned several medals during Friday’s state competition.
Sophomore Braelen Mowe earned a silver medal in the boys 200-yard individual medley with a 1:54.65.
Not even 20 minutes later, Mowe earned a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly in 52.07.
“Braelen is an absolute phenom with the way he works and what he does in the water,” Kaminski said. “The guy just goes, works and works. He hits a goal and is on to the next one.”
The Bubblers capped the girls meet by winning the second of four heats in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Their time of 3:37.92 got them on the medal stand in sixth place, behind Katie Buehler, Peyton Ellis, Tess Naylor and Jillian Strine.
The same four combined to drop time in the 200 free relay in 1:39.88 for another sixth-place finish.
Earlier, Strine earned a seventh-place medal in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.80.
Freshman Katie Buehler was ninth in the 100 backstroke (58.69) and 10th in the 200 free (1:57.03).
All in all, Friday was a great day for the Bubblers, proving how things progressed from almost not having a season to needing a coach after veteran coach Matt Brenner and several athletes opted out.
The district hired Kaminski, who coached for many years at Shippensburg High School and at the club level.
“I’ve coached 20 years, so the background was there,” he said. “From the school district perspective, they didn’t want to find someone to keep the seat warm, they wanted someone that could give the kids the best possible season they could have in an unusual situation.”
Kaminski credits the kids for adapting to the strange season, a new coach and a new workout regimen.
“I implemented a training program I never used before,” he said. “With the short season and no time to build up a base, we had to go about it another way.
“Our talk before the season was this season is a gift, so let’s treat it that way. Let’s not take any experience for granted, and they have bought into that. They deserve all the accolades.”