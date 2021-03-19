'It's been a wild ride': Boiling Springs caps challenging year with serious PIAA Class 2A hardware

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier, Strine earned a seventh-place medal in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.80.

Freshman Katie Buehler was ninth in the 100 backstroke (58.69) and 10th in the 200 free (1:57.03).

All in all, Friday was a great day for the Bubblers, proving how things progressed from almost not having a season to needing a coach after veteran coach Matt Brenner and several athletes opted out.

The district hired Kaminski, who coached for many years at Shippensburg High School and at the club level.

“I’ve coached 20 years, so the background was there,” he said. “From the school district perspective, they didn’t want to find someone to keep the seat warm, they wanted someone that could give the kids the best possible season they could have in an unusual situation.”

Kaminski credits the kids for adapting to the strange season, a new coach and a new workout regimen.

“I implemented a training program I never used before,” he said. “With the short season and no time to build up a base, we had to go about it another way.