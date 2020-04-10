'It's all we can do': Senior Class 2A swimmers, coaches reflect on a season that could have been

For high school athletes, such as Boiling Springs senior Abbie Erme, the news did not come as a surprise.
With school being shuttered for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak, the PIAA announced on Thursday that the delayed state swimming and basketball championships would be cancelled, along with the entire spring sports season.
“I figured the cancellation was going to happen eventually,” Erme said. “But it’s still hard to hear, especially with this being my last year.”
The PIAA originally postponed its basketball tournament and the Class 2A swimming championships, altered the 3A swim championships, and delayed spring sports. It was a decision Bubblers swim coach Matt Brenner understood.
Still, Brenner knew Thursday’s news would be the likely outcome.
“Nobody really knew the longevity of what we were dealing with and what was happening at that point,” he said. “I thought to myself, logistically there was no way they were going to be able to fabricate or bring back this meet with so many unknowns.
“The outlook was not good, and I think [the PIAA] was trying to soften the blow because nobody knew. The more information we have been privy to, and the circumstances what they are, you realize the gravity of the situation and how serious it was.”
Northern coach Bill Resser was also not surprised, but supportive.
“I have to confess with each day and week that passed without a decision, I was not very optimistic,” Resser said. “Once the professionals and NCAA shut down their sports it wasn’t a very good chance for high schools.”
Erme was a member of the Boiling Springs girls 200 medley relay that had just arrived at Bucknell University for the Class 2A championships before being sent home as the meet was postponed.
She was also looking forward to the track and field season, hoping she and her teammates could return to the PIAA track championships in the 3,200 relay.
Since she already ran track at the state’s top level, Erme said she’s most disappointed to miss out on swimming one final high school competition.
“I’ve been working for that and it has been my goal for last two seasons,” she said of swimming. “I still wanted to go to states for track in the 4X8, but we went last year so I got the experience.”
Still, despite losing all the great things that come along with a person’s senior year of high school, Erme is handling the disappointment exceptionally.
“It’s all we can do,” said Erme, who will go on to swim and compete in a triathlon at King University in Bristol, Tenn. “I’ve had time to think about it because we’ve been in isolation. I’ve had three years of high school and half of my senior year. I’m trying to think of everything else I have yet to do in life.”
Plus, there is some comfort in the finality. They know what is going on - athletically and academically.
“I think I heard some people say they wished they would’ve waited [to decide] until after Easter break,” said Brenner. “Honestly, I am glad for people to know school is not coming back, as a teacher too.
“You know what to expect. That is going to be your norm for the next seven weeks, and you need to know what to do with distance learning now.”
Plus, dealing with adversity is a lesson sports teaches as a valuable lesson.
“The situation is true more now than ever before,” added Brenner, who also helps coach the Bubblers' track team. “Before yesterday I had a track athlete asking what they should do for workouts. Are we going to have a season?
“Unfortunately, it’s a hard ultimatum, but at least you know now where it stands and the guessing game is over.”
While he feels terrible about the things the seniors are going to miss, Resser is taking the same approach with his athletes.
“They saw teammates and friends have a high school graduation experience and the rite of passage. But you never know what life is going to throw at you,” Resser said. “I’d like to think having all of this downtime is allowing a lot of us to do things more reflective. I did send communication out to our team, sending the message to the seniors that, while this isn’t the way we wanted their career to end, they could go out knowing they were one of best in the state this year.
“I feel really bad for spring coaches and athletes. At least we got our season in through districts. This is so much bigger than athletics. We have a societal issue that is threatening lives. It’s not hard to put that as a higher priority. I think the kids get that too.”
Erme will lean on her teachers, including Brenner, who not only coaches her in two sports, but teaches two of her classes — which will now be done via distance learning.
“Coach Brenner is an amazing coach. He knows what to say. He’s always helping us along the way. That helps with everything,” she said. “It’s hard to hear and disappointing, but when you have someone right there with you the entire time it’s a little easier. [Distance learning] will be entirely different, but I know we have some great teachers ready to lead us.”
Looking down the road there may be good things that come from this situation and Brenner has seen differences already.
“We are going to appreciate more in our relationships with people,” Brenner said. “I feel like people are more enthusiastic to see people and wave to them. I hope they realize how much more important that interaction is. That would be my hope out of all of this.”
“The sacrifices that everyone has to make, it’s caused us to sort of pause to think about what’s more important, and that can be good,” added Resser. “When we come through it as a global thing it tends to have a bonding effect.”
