'It's all we can do': Senior Class 2A swimmers, coaches reflect on a season that could have been

Plus, there is some comfort in the finality. They know what is going on - athletically and academically.

“I think I heard some people say they wished they would’ve waited [to decide] until after Easter break,” said Brenner. “Honestly, I am glad for people to know school is not coming back, as a teacher too.

“You know what to expect. That is going to be your norm for the next seven weeks, and you need to know what to do with distance learning now.”

Plus, dealing with adversity is a lesson sports teaches as a valuable lesson.

“The situation is true more now than ever before,” added Brenner, who also helps coach the Bubblers' track team. “Before yesterday I had a track athlete asking what they should do for workouts. Are we going to have a season?

“Unfortunately, it’s a hard ultimatum, but at least you know now where it stands and the guessing game is over.”

While he feels terrible about the things the seniors are going to miss, Resser is taking the same approach with his athletes.