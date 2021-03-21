'It was a dream of mine': Driven by work ethic, midseason loss, Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh nabs program's first PIAA Class 2A title

Matthew Raudabaugh said he always thought the harder he worked, the further he would go.
During Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships, the Big Spring junior proved that to himself and everyone else inside the Cumberland Valley High School pool, along with those watching on television.
Raudabaugh was seeded second in the 100-yard breaststroke and hit the water with a vengeance. Only 57.83 seconds later, he was a state champion – the first in Bulldogs’ program history.
“It was a big dream of mine to get this far,” he said. “The first thing that went through my head was, ‘Holy crap. I actually did it.’ I was the first one in Big Spring history to win a state title.”
Even two days after it happened, Raudabaugh said it still hasn’t sunk in.
“It feels amazing. I’ve gotten text messages and congratulations from so many different people,” he said. “Really it probably will sink in when I go back to school Tuesday.”
According to Bulldogs head coach Evan Jarusewski, the success is no accident.
“In my two years coaching the program, he’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen — and we’ve had excellent swimmers come through the program” said Jarusewski, who swam at Big Spring himself.
The coach added that earlier in the season, Trinity’s Ryan Lee finished ahead of Raudabaugh in a race and it changed the rest of the season.
“That got him fired up. We spent 20 minutes after practice working on techniques, mainly the underwaters,” Jarusewski said. “The back half the season, those underwaters were really coming into play.
“If he could nail every turn at states, I knew he could have a shot at winning," he added. "Not only does he have the skill, but he has that ‘If you are next to me, I am going to do everything I can to beat you.’”
An honor student and Eagle Scout, Raudabaugh would classify as an overachiever. That sense of community taught him much along the way, which helps him in the water.
“Things like that are important to me, mainly because the community here is amazing,” he said. “I became an Eagle Scout my freshman year because our Boy Scout troop was running out of boys to recharter.
“Going through Scouts really helped me develop my work ethic and what I can do if I put my mind to something," he added. "I thought I can be good at something if I want to.”
“He’s very driven to be successful, not just at swimming,” Jarusewski said. “His character breeds success. He is a pleasure to be around. He’s 100 percent coachable. Even last year being a new coach, he allowed me to coach him and we started to build that trust.”
Raudabaugh enjoys that bond.
“Me and Coach Evan really fit together. He’s done a lot of research to help me improve,” he said. “Looking back on my freshman year, I thought I am decent at this whole swimming thing but looking back my stroke and technique needed work. Getting stronger and bigger propels me faster and faster.”
According to Raudabaugh, the razor-focus, work ethic and drive to succeed are products of his father, Mike Raudabaugh.
“I always thought the harder I worked, the further I go,” he said. “It really is something I got from my dad. He is always pushing me to do my best in everything. He is always there supporting me.”
After the championship race, Jarusewski didn’t run to celebrate the victory right away. The first thing he did was call Mike, so Matthew could celebrate with the man who instilled so much in him.
“I had to call Mike,” the coach said. “His dad was not able to be at the meet and I wanted to bring dad in. Matt celebrated with his dad, in the pool warming down. I am just glad he didn’t drop my phone.”