'It was a dream of mine': Driven by work ethic, midseason loss, Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh nabs program's first PIAA Class 2A title

The coach added that earlier in the season, Trinity’s Ryan Lee finished ahead of Raudabaugh in a race and it changed the rest of the season.

“That got him fired up. We spent 20 minutes after practice working on techniques, mainly the underwaters,” Jarusewski said. “The back half the season, those underwaters were really coming into play.

“If he could nail every turn at states, I knew he could have a shot at winning," he added. "Not only does he have the skill, but he has that ‘If you are next to me, I am going to do everything I can to beat you.’”

An honor student and Eagle Scout, Raudabaugh would classify as an overachiever. That sense of community taught him much along the way, which helps him in the water.

“Things like that are important to me, mainly because the community here is amazing,” he said. “I became an Eagle Scout my freshman year because our Boy Scout troop was running out of boys to recharter.

“Going through Scouts really helped me develop my work ethic and what I can do if I put my mind to something," he added. "I thought I can be good at something if I want to.”