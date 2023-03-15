LEWISBURG — Braelen Mowe has always made sure to have fun.

Boiling Springs’ senior captain kept his self-promise in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 2A 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, the final individual swims of his prep career. He did so despite seeing his expectations taper off in the final 50 yards of both races.

Mowe still reached the medal stand in both events, striking fifth in the 100 fly and seventh in the 200 IM at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium to complete three straight years of medals in both races.

“It's gonna be weird to say, but when I finished and I saw the wall, I didn't go my best time,” Mowe said. “But while I was swimming, I was having a good time at the same time, knowing I wasn't going my best. So it was like a bittersweet moment.”

Both the 100 fly and 200 IM championship heats Wednesday were the fastest recorded in PIAA 2A championship history. Mowe’s times of 50.69 seconds (fly) and 1:53.38 (IM) were similar to the paces for the silver medals he won at last year’s meet.

His first split in the IM (23.77) was faster than any competitor’s. But as Mowe began to tire, his opponents shifted into another gear.

“He's a people pleaser, an awesome teammate, and I think ultimately, he internalized and got himself really, really amped up and really worked up and really just put in a lot of pressure on himself,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “He wants to do everything for everybody else … and I think he was just tired tonight. He swam as best as he could, and I'm so proud of him.”

Mowe shared a similar feeling. After his fly and IM events, he swam the opening leg of the Bubblers’ 200 free relay. Mowe’s split recorded at 21.75, but the fatigue showed, as the Bubblers slipped from a prelim 10th-place time to 13th in the consolations at 1:30.67.

“It's a fast year, obviously,” Mowe said. “It didn't go exactly how I predicted, but I feel like I just gave it my all. I’m happy to close it out.”

Mowe’s swimming journey ends with Thursday’s 400 free relay, as the senior plans to enlist in the Army following graduation. Mowe’s name fills six spots on the Bubbletown record board, and he leaves with the most individual medals in Boiling Springs program history.

Mowe cherishes the accolades. But after his events Wednesday, and asked what he hopes to have accomplished in his Bubbler career, a smile crossed his face, erasing the thoughts of the expectations he set ahead of the championships.

“Just the years of staying in the right mindset, being competitive and just getting a lot of lifelong experiences from the sport of swimming,” he said. “A lot of pushing past mounds of stuff, and that's just what I’m going to take with me.”

“When you think about just his overall authenticity and his team-first mentality,” Brenner said, “that, to me, is what sets him apart from every other person that I've coached.”

Trinity’s 200 medley relay team also earned an eighth-place medal to pace the local contingent, as the quartet of Ryan Lee, James Gaudion, Max Jones and Josiah Garber hit a time of 1:38.81. Lee finished the night with a 12th-place mark in the 200 IM, covering in 1:55.91.

Photos: 2023 PIAA 2A Boys Swimming Championships