The emotion came over Trinity’s Ryan Lee the moment his head emerged from the water.

He glanced at the timeboard and unleashed a vehement fist pump through the water.

Racing in the 100 yard breaststroke of Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A swimming championships, Lee cruised to his first career gold medal in the event, authoring a 58.75-second swim which set a Shamrock school record. Lee’s gold-medal performance was one of three top three swims for Trinity at Cumberland Valley Saturday. James Gaudion accounted for the other two, reaching the medal stand twice — in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle — and capturing silver and bronze medals.

“It felt good. I wanted that for a long time,” Lee said.

The moment sank in more following the race when Lee embraced head coach Samantha Shirtliff. For three years, Lee battled with Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh, only to see the now-Bulldog graduate come out on top each time.

Lee focused on a particular section of his race to power his push to the elusive gold medal.

“I wanted to take it out, because usually I'm a back-half swimmer,” Lee said. “I wanted to take it out really fast, and I did. I executed it, and I brought it home.”

Earlier in the Class 2A session, Gaudion keyed on late surges to fuel his silver and bronze-medal honors. He strapped in for second place in the 100 back, clocking a time of 53.99. In the final 10 yards, going stride-for-stride with Boiling Springs’ EJ Heyman, Gaudion found another gear to clip the Bubbler senior by .26 seconds.

His third-place time in the 100 free recorded at 48.87.

“I always have that second gear,” Gaudion said. “When I'm going up, I just know I need to kick it in. But backstroke, I don't know where anyone's at. I never know my peripherals. But I know I just got to go because I'm gonna regret it if I don't give it my all.”

Josiah Garber joined Lee on the medal stand in the 100 breaststroke and swam to a seventh-place time of 1:03.35. Lee and Gaudion credited one another’s support in driving the medal swims.

“Small town, Camp Hill, Ryan and me have been swimming together since we were 6 years old,” Gaudion said. “It’s great to see him succeed in getting what he wants to do. It’s awesome.”

Heyman’s bronze medal in the 100 back — he finished with a time of 54.25 — was paired with a Keegan Williamson fourth-place medal in the 500 free. The Bubbler quartet of Heyman, Williamson, Nick Trabucco and Braelen Mowe snagged bronze in the 400 free relay behind a time of 3:19.12 and polished off Boiling Springs' second-place finish (241 points) in the team standings behind Bishop McDevitt (383).

East Pennsboro’s Breydon Maggio skied to eighth place from the second of three heats in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.68. He also broke the East Penn 100 free record in the 400 free relay, clocking in with a 50.92 split.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 2A Boys Swimming Championships - Day 2