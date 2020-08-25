HS Swimming: Shippensburg's Julia Strine chooses Ohio University

Shippensburg swimmer Julia Strine announced her commitment to Ohio University Monday through Twitter.
The rising senior was a huge part of the team last season, racking up four medals in the District 3 Class 2A championships, including an individual silver in the 100 breaststroke. Although states did not happen for Class 2A due to rising concerns over COVID-19, Strine was placed in the No. 1 spot for the second heat in the 100 free on the PIAA heat sheets.
I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Ohio University! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and my new bobcat family for supporting me!@OHIOswimdive @SasdAthletics @masnormOHIO @CarlyeEllis GO BOBCATS💚🐾 pic.twitter.com/OTNpwBrA1A— julia (@julia_strine) August 25, 2020
District 3 Swimming: Julia Strine all smiles; Shippensburg, Boiling Springs have strong Class 2A performances
