HS Swimming: Shippensburg's Julia Strine chooses Ohio University
HS Swimming

HS Swimming: Shippensburg's Julia Strine chooses Ohio University

Shippensburgs’ Julia Strine competes in the Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke during the 2018 PIAA Girls AA Swimming Championships at Bucknell University.

Shippensburg swimmer Julia Strine announced her commitment to Ohio University Monday through Twitter.

The rising senior was a huge part of the team last season, racking up four medals in the District 3 Class 2A championships, including an individual silver in the 100 breaststroke. Although states did not happen for Class 2A due to rising concerns over COVID-19, Strine was placed in the No. 1 spot for the second heat in the 100 free on the PIAA heat sheets.

