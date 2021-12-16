HS Swimming: Ryan Lee, Kari Powell grab numerous top finishes, Trinity and Shippensburg split Colonial dual meet

The final ripples had long dissolved at the far end of Lane 5, as Trinity’s Ryan Lee coast into the wall in the boys 200 yard individual medley event.

The time on the electric board on the opposite wall of the Keystone Aquatic Center’s natatorium read 2:02.90, 56 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

With Lee’s decisive 200 IM win, as well as his additional top swims in the 100 breaststroke and two team relay events, the Trinity boys topped visiting Shippensburg 99-46. Shippensburg countered on the girls’ side, nabbing a 90-78 victory to split a Mid-Penn Colonial Division dual meet Thursday.

“We’re in a better place than we were last year at this point,” Trinity head coach Samantha Shirtliff said, “and the kids have really been working hard in practice, and we’re just coming together as a team a little bit better than I’ve noticed in the past year.”

“We’ve seen a lot of improvement from last year for almost everybody on the team,” Shippensburg head coach Jonathan Hoffman said, “and we have several swimmers that already set personal bests. They set seasonlong goals and have met them already, cutting off 30, 40, to 50 seconds, things like that. So, it’s been pretty incredible.”

Complementing Lee’s 4-for-4 night of first-place finishes, sophomore Kari Powell mirrored Lee’s performance for the girls team. Powell, who stood atop the state championship podium last winter in the 100 breaststroke, grabbed first place in the event Thursday with a time of 1:07.90. She also swam to gold in the 200 freestyle (2:05.66) and contributed to the team’s 200 free and medley relay wins.

The Shamrocks also received top swims from Nora and James Gaudion, Adam Dopkowski, Nick Shelly and Bramley Hawkins. Trinity corralled 16 first-place times compared to the Greyhounds’ six.

“I think just a sense of leadership, swimming by example,” Shirtliff said of what Lee and Powell continue to bring to the team. “They work hard at practice and they encourage their teammates to work hard and they’re just a constant, and that’s really good for the team.”

For Shippensburg, sophomore Jed Ritchie captained a short-handed boys outfit, seizing top honors in a pair of events. He knifed through the water in the 100 butterfly for a time of 55.47, which followed a lightning pace in the 50 free at 23.41. He out-touched James Gaudion by 0.27 seconds to grab the win.

“He’s definitely starting to step into a leadership role now,” Hoffman said, “even just as a sophomore. But just seeing him swim is inspiring everybody else, and that’s been really great to see.”

The Shippensburg girls, out-dueling a loaded Shamrock assembly, eked out their win via a bulk of second and third-place place swims, using depth to their advantage. Clocking times atop the leaderboard for the ‘Hounds were Ava Frontino, Emily Smith and Alyssa Brown.

Frontino snagged first place in the 100 free (1:02.94), Smith shook the competition in the 50 free (26.94), and Brown breezed to a 33-second triumph in the 500 free (5:50.68). Despite not taking first place in an individual event, senior Mia Estep carved out a pair of individual second-place swims — behind Powell — but did navigate the best time of the Greyhound quartet in the 400 freestyle relay, which translated to a top time.

A slew of Greyhound swimmers exited the pool with personal-best times Thursday night.

“Everybody really pushed themselves,” Hoffman said, “and they’ve been pushing themselves. But we had a hard practice yesterday and to see them come out and still swim personal bests on a day like today is amazing.”

Both coaches felt Thursday’s meet could set the tone for the remainder of the season, or at a minimum bolster confidence for the next clip of meets.

“I’m excited about the progress that we’re making,” Shirtliff said.

Both squads are back in action Tuesday. Shippensburg hosts Boiling Springs while the Shamrocks return to the Keystone Aquatics Center as the visiting team against Susquehanna Township.

