HS Swimming: Ryan Lee, Kari Powell grab numerous top finishes, Trinity and Shippensburg split Colonial dual meet

The final ripples had long dissolved at the far end of Lane 5, as Trinity’s Ryan Lee coast into the wall in the boys 200 yard individual medley event.
The time on the electric board on the opposite wall of the Keystone Aquatic Center’s natatorium read 2:02.90, 56 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
With Lee’s decisive 200 IM win, as well as his additional top swims in the 100 breaststroke and two team relay events, the Trinity boys topped visiting Shippensburg 99-46. Shippensburg countered on the girls’ side, nabbing a 90-78 victory to split a Mid-Penn Colonial Division dual meet Thursday.
“We’re in a better place than we were last year at this point,” Trinity head coach Samantha Shirtliff said, “and the kids have really been working hard in practice, and we’re just coming together as a team a little bit better than I’ve noticed in the past year.”
“We’ve seen a lot of improvement from last year for almost everybody on the team,” Shippensburg head coach Jonathan Hoffman said, “and we have several swimmers that already set personal bests. They set seasonlong goals and have met them already, cutting off 30, 40, to 50 seconds, things like that. So, it’s been pretty incredible.”
Complementing Lee’s 4-for-4 night of first-place finishes, sophomore Kari Powell mirrored Lee’s performance for the girls team. Powell, who stood atop the state championship podium last winter in the 100 breaststroke, grabbed first place in the event Thursday with a time of 1:07.90. She also swam to gold in the 200 freestyle (2:05.66) and contributed to the team’s 200 free and medley relay wins.
The Shamrocks also received top swims from Nora and James Gaudion, Adam Dopkowski, Nick Shelly and Bramley Hawkins. Trinity corralled 16 first-place times compared to the Greyhounds’ six.
“I think just a sense of leadership, swimming by example,” Shirtliff said of what Lee and Powell continue to bring to the team. “They work hard at practice and they encourage their teammates to work hard and they’re just a constant, and that’s really good for the team.”
For Shippensburg, sophomore Jed Ritchie captained a short-handed boys outfit, seizing top honors in a pair of events. He knifed through the water in the 100 butterfly for a time of 55.47, which followed a lightning pace in the 50 free at 23.41. He out-touched James Gaudion by 0.27 seconds to grab the win.
“He’s definitely starting to step into a leadership role now,” Hoffman said, “even just as a sophomore. But just seeing him swim is inspiring everybody else, and that’s been really great to see.”
The Shippensburg girls, out-dueling a loaded Shamrock assembly, eked out their win via a bulk of second and third-place place swims, using depth to their advantage. Clocking times atop the leaderboard for the ‘Hounds were Ava Frontino, Emily Smith and Alyssa Brown.
Frontino snagged first place in the 100 free (1:02.94), Smith shook the competition in the 50 free (26.94), and Brown breezed to a 33-second triumph in the 500 free (5:50.68). Despite not taking first place in an individual event, senior Mia Estep carved out a pair of individual second-place swims — behind Powell — but did navigate the best time of the Greyhound quartet in the 400 freestyle relay, which translated to a top time.
A slew of Greyhound swimmers exited the pool with personal-best times Thursday night.
“Everybody really pushed themselves,” Hoffman said, “and they’ve been pushing themselves. But we had a hard practice yesterday and to see them come out and still swim personal bests on a day like today is amazing.”
Both coaches felt Thursday’s meet could set the tone for the remainder of the season, or at a minimum bolster confidence for the next clip of meets.
“I’m excited about the progress that we’re making,” Shirtliff said.
Both squads are back in action Tuesday. Shippensburg hosts Boiling Springs while the Shamrocks return to the Keystone Aquatics Center as the visiting team against Susquehanna Township.
HS Swimming: 10 Sentinel-area swimmers to watch this season
Matthew Raudabaugh, sr., Big Spring
The Big Spring record books are brimming with the name “Matthew Raudabaugh.” The Bulldog senior captured the 100 breaststroke state gold medal, the first state medal in school history last winter. Prior to standing atop the state championship podium, he was the first to touch the wall at districts and Mid-Penns in the same event. He owns the top times in the Big Spring and Central York pools.
Braelen Mowe, jr., Boiling Springs:
Mowe ran the gauntlet across the state, district and Mid-Penn Championships last winter. The sophomore looked to be seasoned in the pool, hauling in state silver in the 200 individual medley and a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly. Prior to his impressive states showing, Mowe struck gold in the 100 fly at districts and Mid-Penns. He also took home top honors at Mid-Penns in the 200 IM and another silver medal at districts.
Ryan Lee, jr., Trinity
Lee was an integral piece to the Shamrocks postseason run last year. Individually, he mashed competition in the 500 free and 200 IM, nabbing district bronze and fifth-place laurels, respectively. His 2020-21 trophy case also included Mid-Penn silver in the 500 and fourth-place honors in the IM. Lee capped his strong campaign with silvers across the board at districts and Mid-Penns in the 200 medley and 400 free team relays.
Jonathan Chang, so., Cumberland Valley
Chang was just one of two Sentinel-area boys swimmers to claim gold at the Mid-Penns last year in the 3A contingent. He out-touched Hershey’s Colin Clough in the 100 freestyle in 47.48 seconds. Aside from the gold medal, the Cumberland Valley rising star swam to fourth place in the 200 free. Chang repeated his performance in the 200 free two weeks later at districts.
Andrew Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg
Who was the other Sentinel-area 3A swimmer to snag Mid-Penn gold? Wetherhold. The Wildcat senior clocked 21.89 in the 50 free, a time that not only garnered him top Mid-Penn honors but also reset the school record in the event, a feat he previously owned. Wetherhold swam the 14th-best time at districts.
Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs
Despite moving to a new school and competing apart from her older sister, Strine walked away with three state medals last winter. The Bubbler junior helped grab sixth-place honors in the 200 and 400 free relays, complemented by a seventh-place laurel in the 50 freestyle. Her district championship performance included a title in the 50 free with a trio of bronze-medal swims in the 100 free and both relays.
Kari Powell, jr., Trinity
Powell dazzled in the pool for the Shamrocks in her sophomore campaign, striking state gold in the 100 breaststroke.She piled on additional hardware with a fourth-place medal in the 200 medley relay. At districts, Powell captured district gold in the 100 breaststroke and fourth-place honors in the 200 IM.
Isabella Kil, sr., East Pennsboro
“One, two, three” was Kil’s mantra last postseason. Kil swam to a trifecta of state medals last winter, navigating third in the 100 butterfly, sixth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 free relay. She completed another trio of medal swims — all gold — a week prior at districts in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 free relay, which repeated the same drill at Mid-Penns.
Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro:
Turner mirrored her counterpart’s success at the state meet, roping in thrice-medal swims. She took her spot on the podium in the 500 free (fifth place), 200 IM (eighth) and 400 free relay (fifth). She sang the same chorus at districts and Mid-Penns as well, snagging 500 free silver and 200 IM bronze at districts, while logging 500 free and 400 free relay Mid-Penn gold and 200 IM and 200 free relay silver.
Jennifer Bolden, sr., Cumberland Valley
Bolden’s built quite the storied career at Cumberland Valley. She comes off a junior campaign that included a pair of gold-medal swims in the 100 and 200 freestyles at Mid-Penns. Bolden followed that up with a fourth-place time in the 200 and a sixth-place medal in the 100 free at districts. She holds school records in three of four individual free events (50, 100 and 200), records that were previously held by her older sister, Carolyn.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports