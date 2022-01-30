HS Swimming: Northern raises $2,000 in annual "Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile", Mechanicsburg girls remain undefeated and other notes from this week

Sometimes it’s more than first-place finishes and dropping personal-best times.
That was the case for the Northern swimming team Dec. 27, as the Polar Bears held their annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile” fundraiser — which was established in 2002 — and raised $2,000 in support of the Canine Rescue of Central PA. Twenty current Northern swimmers, along with 17 alumni, participated in the event.
On Monday, the Polar Bears presented a $2,000 check to the canine rescue.
In past years, Northern’s swimathon had raised efforts for the Four Diamonds Fund, Foundation Fighting Blindness, CURE International, Project SHARE, the Sam Mizrahi Memorial Fund, New Hope Ministries, The Salvation Army, PA Wounded Warriors, Special Olympics, the Dillsburg VFW Riders Group and others.
Wildcat girls remain undefeated
With a 104-66 win over Bishop McDevitt Tuesday and a 101-69 triumph against Palmyra Thursday, the Mechanicsburg girls swim team continued its quest for an undefeated season and its third straight Mid-Penn Keystone Division title.
The Wildcats currently sit a 7-0 in their dual-meet regular season.
The boys team dropped both meets Tuesday and Thursday but boast a 5-2 record.
Eagles show out on Senior Night
Honoring its senior class Thursday night in a home dual meet against Bishop McDevitt, Cumberland Valley doubled down on the special moments, sweeping the Crusaders with 145-31 (girls) and 95-75 (boys) victories.
For the girls team, Lauren Chang, Presley Staretz, Jennifer Bolden, Mia Pesavento, Lacey Noble and Alina Lyesnykova each nabbed individual victories for CV. On the boys side, Owen Brewer, Jonathan Chang and Bode Groh each grabbed a pair of top honors.
Swimming Photos: Boiling Springs sweeps Carlisle to remain undefeated
Carlisle's Madeline Coombs competes in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Tess Naylor competes in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Nick Trabucco competes in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Cayden Plank competes in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Colby Cox competes in the Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Katie Buehler competes in the Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley in a Mid-Penn crossover tri-meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Nathan Sober competes in the Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Nathan Book competes in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly in a Mid-Penn crossover tri-meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Kyleigh Hostetter competes in the Girls 100 Yard freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Elizabeth Gobin competes in the Girls 100 Yard freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Keegan Williamson competes in the Boys 100 Yard freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Trent Keeler competes in the Boys 100 Yard freestyle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri meet Thursday at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Photos: High School Swimming, East Pennsboro at Big Spring
Big Spring's Alexis Clouse competes in the womens 200 yard freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Luke Hand competes in the mens 200 yard freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Ryley Blystone competes in the mens 200 yard freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against Big Spring Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Sara Turner competes in the womens 200 yard freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against Big Spring Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Lennon Osbaugh competes in the mens 200 yard freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Courtney Cherricks competes in the womens 200 individual medley in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Tyya Peiffer competes in the womens 200 individual medley in a Colonial Division dual meet against Big Spring Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Reese Ward competes in the mens 200 individual medley in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Nicholas Egger competes in the mens 200 individual medley in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Sam Kil competes in the womens 100 yard butterfly in a Colonial Division dual meet against Big Spring Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Rebekah Fertig competes in the womens 100 yard butterfly in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Sprig's Matthew Raudabaugh competes in the mens 100 yard butterfly in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Julia Chestnut competes in the womens 100 yard Freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Danielle Miller competes in the womens 100 yard Freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against Big Spring Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring' Trevor Richwine competes in the boys 100 yard Freestyle in a Colonial Division dual meet against East Pennsboro Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!