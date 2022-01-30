HS Swimming: Northern raises $2,000 in annual "Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile", Mechanicsburg girls remain undefeated and other notes from this week

Sometimes it’s more than first-place finishes and dropping personal-best times.

That was the case for the Northern swimming team Dec. 27, as the Polar Bears held their annual “Swim-a-Mile, Bring-a-Smile” fundraiser — which was established in 2002 — and raised $2,000 in support of the Canine Rescue of Central PA. Twenty current Northern swimmers, along with 17 alumni, participated in the event.

On Monday, the Polar Bears presented a $2,000 check to the canine rescue.

In past years, Northern’s swimathon had raised efforts for the Four Diamonds Fund, Foundation Fighting Blindness, CURE International, Project SHARE, the Sam Mizrahi Memorial Fund, New Hope Ministries, The Salvation Army, PA Wounded Warriors, Special Olympics, the Dillsburg VFW Riders Group and others.

Wildcat girls remain undefeated

With a 104-66 win over Bishop McDevitt Tuesday and a 101-69 triumph against Palmyra Thursday, the Mechanicsburg girls swim team continued its quest for an undefeated season and its third straight Mid-Penn Keystone Division title.

The Wildcats currently sit a 7-0 in their dual-meet regular season.

The boys team dropped both meets Tuesday and Thursday but boast a 5-2 record.

Eagles show out on Senior Night

Honoring its senior class Thursday night in a home dual meet against Bishop McDevitt, Cumberland Valley doubled down on the special moments, sweeping the Crusaders with 145-31 (girls) and 95-75 (boys) victories.

For the girls team, Lauren Chang, Presley Staretz, Jennifer Bolden, Mia Pesavento, Lacey Noble and Alina Lyesnykova each nabbed individual victories for CV. On the boys side, Owen Brewer, Jonathan Chang and Bode Groh each grabbed a pair of top honors.

