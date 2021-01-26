HS Swimming: Mechanicsburg's depth comes in handy in sweep of Carlisle as Andrew Wetherhold wins four events

MECHANICSBURG — Carlisle took to the road again Tuesday for swimming, but dropped both halves of its meet with Mechanicsburg as the Wildcats swept the Thundering Herd in 94-75 (girls) and 127-33 (boys) at the Mechanicsburg High School natatorium.
Mechanicsburg boys swept three different events and won 11 of the 12 races to run away with the meet.
Their depth also allowed them to take several second- and third-place finishes.
Andrew Wetherhold grabbed gold in two events, the 50 freestyle (22.74) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.99), and two relays to lead the Wildcat boys to victory. Carson Stump also grabbed a victory in the 100 butterfly (1:04.27) and two relays and added a second in the 50 free (25:08).
Only Nolan Chenot was able to crack the top of the podium for Carlisle, preventing the sweep with a win in the 200 individual medley.
The girls meet was much closer, but the Wildcats won seven of the 12 events. Freshman Annabelle Hoover and junior Joy Kutz each won two races for the ‘Cats, while Lauren Musser and sophomore Ella Crawford each won two individual races. Musser and Courtney Foose tied for first in the 50 free, with each clocking a 27.08.
Standing out
Wetherhold has been a significant part of the Wildcat squad and has had to take on more of a leadership role this year along with the captains. Wildcat coach Mike Glumac’s assistant coach had to step down for medical reasons, leaving Glumac to run the show himself.
“I have had to rely on my captains and leaders because I don’t teach at the school and I walk in right at practice time, so I need them to be here to get everybody ready,” Glumac said.
Wetherhold was not far off his school record in the 500 free that he set last year, so he hopes to chase that record later in the year.
Musser has stepped up for the Herd this year.
“She has really stepped up and is certainly showing the leadership and times we expected from her,” Herd coach Tara Young said. “She was going through a lot of things last year and seems to be handling things better this year.”
By the numbers
The key for the Wildcat boys was winning 11 of 12 races and sweeping three events completely. The girls had to rely more heavily on seconds and thirds to fend off Carlisle.
Up next
Carlisle travels to State College on Thursday while the Wildcats travel to Cumberland Valley for a Thursday meet at 4:30 p.m.
They said it
Glumac on his expectations before the meet: “We expected the girls meet to be close and we expected the boy’s results. With a shortened season, we are thankful for each day of swimming, whatever it brings and the opportunity to swim against others. I love swimming against Carlisle and their coaches.”
Musser on trying to get back to her old form: “This is not a typical year and we have a shortened season so I just want to be here and be supportive for my teammates. I am not anywhere near where I was last year time-wise, and I have a long way to go and hope to get there by the time districts and states get here.”
Wetherhold on this year’s challenges: “This year has been definitely different; it is weird with two different practice groups and times. We had a slow start and trying to make up for it, but I am about 80 percent of where I need to be at the end of the season so I just need to focus on practice with the end goal of making states and districts.”