NEWVILLE — If the results of the Big Spring Bulldog Bash Invitational on Saturday afternoon are any indication, the future is now for the Mechanicsburg swimming team.
Spurred on by a talented, young crop of swimmers, the Wildcats notched a fourth-place finish for the boys and third-place for the girls out of 15 teams.
Lance Ginter captured the Wildcats' lone victory of the day as he touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.48.
The freshman got off the block quickly, posting the fastest time in the opening 50 fly. But Chambersburg's Gavin Vink recovered on the backstroke portion as he surged ahead. Ginter, however, recovered to regain the lead during the breaststroke. He used the final 50 to add to his advantage for the victory.
"From my best time I added, but a win's a win, so I'll take it," Ginter said.
He wasn't done for the day either as he finished second in the 100 fly, just .18 seconds off the pace. Ginter accounted for 29 of the Wildcats' 119 points, finishing only behind Bishop McDevitt's Zack Miller and Chambersburg's Aidan McMillen for individual honors.
Andrew Wetherhold also had a big day for the Wildcats. The sophomore finished third in the 100 free with a time of 52.55 and posted a fourth-place finish in the 50 free at 23.35.
Ginter and Wetherhold also propelled the 200 medley relay team to a third-place spot in the opening swim of the day and the 400 free relay team to a fourth-place finish in the final event.
"Right now, I'm just trying to put in practices, and try to do what I can, and work towards the end of the season," Ginter said.
The girls side is showing as much promise as the boys as the underclassmen are also stepping up for coach Mike Glumac.
Freshman Faith Evans dropped nearly seven seconds off her seed time to finish third and post a sub-6 minute time in the 500 free. Additionally, sophomore Danielle Rodgers came in fourth in the 200 free clocking in at 2:11.62, and classmate Molly Snyder took home fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Herd free relays strong
Carlisle also had a good showing on the day for both boys and girls teams.
The strength of the Thundering Herd was on display in the free relays, at both 200 and 400 distances, for the girls and boys.
The Carlisle girls finished second to Shippensburg in both the 200 and 400 free relays as Lauren Musser, Catherine Lippert and Sierra Young anchored both teams for the Herd. The boys finished third in both events as Nolan Chenot, Casey Padgett and Layton Shank swam in both races.
Individually, Carlisle took home only one victory, but it was one they are used to winning. Chenot swam the fastest time in the 50 free with a 22.74 for the fourth straight title in the event for a Herd swimmer at the Bulldog Bash. Chenot joined his older brother Devon (2017) and Isaiah Bell (2016 and 2018) as winners.
In the next boys race, Chenot, a junior, added a fifth-place finish in the 100 fly, struggling swimming in back-to-back events. Padgett would also finish fifth for Carlisle in the grueling 500 free as the senior finished in 5:30.92.
Young and Lippert battled in the 100 free, ultimately falling to Shippensburg's Jillian Strine before finishing second and third, respectively.
"It was pretty good, but the wall was slippery, so my flip turns were really bad," Lippert said. "I improved in my seed time, so I'll take it."
The Herd posted multiple fifth-place finishes in other races: Young in the 200 IM, Lippert in the 50 free, Allison LeClerc in the 200 free and Elizabeth Gobin in the 100 back all gained valuable points for Carlisle.
"It's so much longer than what we're used to," Lippert said about the whole day. "You have more time to stress out. When it's just a dual meet, it gets done, and the only thing you think about is getting home. But here it just drags on and on."
Hosts medal in 100 free
Big Spring had a pair of swimmers finish in contention in the 100 free. Mattea Penner and Luke Hand both finished in fifth place, on the girls and boys side, respectively. The boys 400 free relay team also finished in fifth for the host Bulldogs.
Ship girls win gold
Led by sisters Julia and Jillian Strine, the Shippensburg Greyhounds took home the girls title. Bishop McDevitt came away victorious on the boys side, barely besting Chambersburg.
