HS Swimming: Mechanicsburg rolls past CD East in first meet of season

The high school swimming season returned Friday afternoon with a dual meet between Mechanicsburg and CD East.

It sounded the same as it has any other year: the official's instructions, the starter's beacon signal, the splash of the swimmers cutting through the water before picking up their first stroke and Mechanicsburg coach Mike Glumac's whistles prodding on the Wildcats.

But there was one very noticeable absence. The races were completed in near silence in front of an empty set of stands and pool deck where fans and teammates aren't allowed this season.

As part of the COVID-19 restrictions, a limited capacity is allowed in Mechanicsburg's indoor pool area. This required Glumac and athletic director Seth Pehanich to get creative about the logistics of swim meets. Both teams were kept in separate places until right before a swimmer's event when they were shuttled back and forth from the locker rooms, auxiliary gym and the pool with the booster club's help.

"We may come up with a way to pump in sounds during the events like they are doing in NFL stadiums," Glumac said. "I think the noise will help the kids because it was weird for them competing and not having fans and their teammates cheering."