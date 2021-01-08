HS Swimming: Mechanicsburg rolls past CD East in first meet of season

The high school swimming season returned Friday afternoon with a dual meet between Mechanicsburg and CD East.
It sounded the same as it has any other year: the official's instructions, the starter's beacon signal, the splash of the swimmers cutting through the water before picking up their first stroke and Mechanicsburg coach Mike Glumac's whistles prodding on the Wildcats.
But there was one very noticeable absence. The races were completed in near silence in front of an empty set of stands and pool deck where fans and teammates aren't allowed this season.
As part of the COVID-19 restrictions, a limited capacity is allowed in Mechanicsburg's indoor pool area. This required Glumac and athletic director Seth Pehanich to get creative about the logistics of swim meets. Both teams were kept in separate places until right before a swimmer's event when they were shuttled back and forth from the locker rooms, auxiliary gym and the pool with the booster club's help.
"We may come up with a way to pump in sounds during the events like they are doing in NFL stadiums," Glumac said. "I think the noise will help the kids because it was weird for them competing and not having fans and their teammates cheering."
The Wildcats' performance in the pool didn't seem to be affected by the quiet as the girls overwhelmed the Panthers 139-15, while the boys' team won 132-25.
"I was impressed with the kids being off for three weeks," Glumac said. "I didn't know what to expect. We had a couple of kids do their personal best times."
One of those was junior Alicia Hahn, who slipped under a minute (59.78) in the 100 free for the first time.
Other standout performers for the girls were Faith Evans, who used a strong breaststroke leg to finish on top in the 200 IM with a time of 2:36.28 and freshman Annabelle Hoover who went under six minutes in the 500 free.
On the boys' side, Andrew Wetherhold already looks to be in mid-season form as the junior racked up four first-place finishes in two individual and two relay races. Wetherhold, who broke the 31-year old school record for the 50 free last year, finished only 0.85 seconds off that blistering pace with a 22.88 time.
Nate Hoover added victories in the 200 free (2:09.10) and 100 fly (1:08.76) in the winning effort.
"The kids have been through a lot," Glumac said. "I didn't think we would be here back early in the season. Then with the three-week shutdown, who knew what was going on then. Lo and behold, we had our first swim meet. We're excited."