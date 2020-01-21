HS Swimming: Mechanicsburg honors assistant coach Linwood Nester in win over Red Land

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg swimmers have had a roller coaster season, and thus have decided that this season is dedicated to coach Linwood Nester.

Assistant coach Nester passed away from cancer at the beginning of the season, so the Wildcats dedicated the season to their long-time coach. Mechanicsburg and Red Land took to the pool for senior night at Mechanicsburg High School on Tuesday.

The Wildcats swept the meet with the girls winning 116-48 and the boys winning by a score of 100-70. The girls clinched a tie for the Keystone Division title, needing only to beat Lower Dauphin on Jan. 30.

Head coach Mike Glumac was left without his top assistant, confidant and friend, who had worked together as coaches at the Navy Swim Club, Mechanicsburg Swim Club and with the Mechanicsburg High School team.

The team celebrated senior night and included their favorite memory of coach Linwood. Nester’s wife, Nan, and two sons and their families were present.