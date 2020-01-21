HS Swimming: Mechanicsburg honors assistant coach Linwood Nester in win over Red Land

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg swimmers have had a roller coaster season, and thus have decided that this season is dedicated to coach Linwood Nester.
Assistant coach Nester passed away from cancer at the beginning of the season, so the Wildcats dedicated the season to their long-time coach. Mechanicsburg and Red Land took to the pool for senior night at Mechanicsburg High School on Tuesday.
The Wildcats swept the meet with the girls winning 116-48 and the boys winning by a score of 100-70. The girls clinched a tie for the Keystone Division title, needing only to beat Lower Dauphin on Jan. 30.
Head coach Mike Glumac was left without his top assistant, confidant and friend, who had worked together as coaches at the Navy Swim Club, Mechanicsburg Swim Club and with the Mechanicsburg High School team.
The team celebrated senior night and included their favorite memory of coach Linwood. Nester’s wife, Nan, and two sons and their families were present.
“Today was just an awesome experience, it has been the whole time since Linwood passed,” Nan said. “I was impressed with the number of high school kids who came up to talk to me. The swimming community has been so supportive and so concerned and wanting to help. He meant a lot to the kids, but they also had an impact on him. He was never concerned with winning, but just they did their best and improve.”
Several senior swimmers from this year’s team have had coach Nester giving them pointers or encouragement since they were little kids.
“I knew today was going to be emotional and my mom just told me to do my best,” senior Ilana Jacobson said. “He always used the word passion, but would spell it wrong on the white board. The thing I miss the most were his stories about random things.”
“It was hard today — to see his family and to hear everyone’s story about their favorite memory,” Mechanicsburg's Molly Snyder said. “I could always hear that whistle of his. It was time to get moving.”
As for the meet, Juliette Safer won four events for the Wildcats. Jacobson won three events and finished second in the 200 IM.
Sydney Stupka won two events and finished second in two events for the Patriots.
C.J. Stout, Zach Peiffer and Gregg Wenhold each won four events for the Patriot boys, including two relays.
Mechanicsburg girls improve to 6-0 in the Keystone Division and 8-2 overall, while the boys improve to 4-2 and 5-5 overall.
The Red Land girls fall to 1-5 in the Keystone and 2-6 overall. The boys fall to 2-4 and 3-5 overall.