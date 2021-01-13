HS Swimming: Matthew Raudabaugh leads Big Spring boys to win; Carlisle girls open season with victory

On the girls side, sophomore Faith Warner served as a bright spot, finishing second in the 100 free at 1.10.67, a tad behind her personal best of 1.09.41.

For the Thundering Herd, Wednesday’s meet served as the opening to their 2020-21 season. And despite a shortened practice window, following the school board’s decision to prohibit practices in November and December, the Herd didn’t miss a beat, especially the girls.

The trio of Ella Crawford, Catherine Lippert and Lauren Musser looked close to midseason form despite the layoff.

The three were in cruise control in the pool, contributing to victories in the 200 and 400 free relays and piled on their own individual achievements as well. Musser shined in the 500 free (6.01.23), Lippert in the 200 free (2.10.86) and Crawford in the 200 individual medley (2.27.66).

Sophomore Elizabeth Gobin also had herself a day, placing second in the 50 ree, two seconds off teammate Musser, and was the fourth link to the team’s wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.

The meet was also the first experience for the Herd with limited crowd capacity. They could still hear their teammates cheering them on, but not having family and friends in the stands was something they weren’t used to.