HS Swimming: Matthew Raudabaugh leads Big Spring boys to win; Carlisle girls open season with victory

It was a repeat performance of the day before for Big Spring.
Twenty-four hours after the Bulldogs split with Trinity, they did so again against Carlisle. The Bulldogs boys came out on top (107-47) and the girls were handed their second defeat of the young season (117-53) Wednesday evening at Big Spring High School.
“I think we swam really well tonight,” Big Spring head coach Evan Jarusewski said. “I wasn’t expecting much considering the lack of practice and training we’ve had, but overall we had a solid night and a lot of notable swimmers.”
One of those notable swimmers was Matthew Raudabaugh. The junior continued to add to his growing résumé, notching four first-place victories on the day (two individual, two relay). The former District 3 silver medalist touched the wall in 57.59 in the 100 butterfly and was just as impressive in the 100 backstroke, finishing with a 1.05.07 time.
Sophomore Caleb Stewart matched his Bulldog teammate with four wins. His two individual victories came in the 100 freestyle (54.65) and 500 free (6.07.91).
“I would say the most notable swimmer from tonight was Caleb Stewart,” Jarusewski said. “I gave him a challenge tonight with swimming a sprint, the 100 free, and then to turn around and swim the 500, and place first in both. That says a lot.”
On the girls side, sophomore Faith Warner served as a bright spot, finishing second in the 100 free at 1.10.67, a tad behind her personal best of 1.09.41.
For the Thundering Herd, Wednesday’s meet served as the opening to their 2020-21 season. And despite a shortened practice window, following the school board’s decision to prohibit practices in November and December, the Herd didn’t miss a beat, especially the girls.
The trio of Ella Crawford, Catherine Lippert and Lauren Musser looked close to midseason form despite the layoff.
The three were in cruise control in the pool, contributing to victories in the 200 and 400 free relays and piled on their own individual achievements as well. Musser shined in the 500 free (6.01.23), Lippert in the 200 free (2.10.86) and Crawford in the 200 individual medley (2.27.66).
Sophomore Elizabeth Gobin also had herself a day, placing second in the 50 ree, two seconds off teammate Musser, and was the fourth link to the team’s wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.
The meet was also the first experience for the Herd with limited crowd capacity. They could still hear their teammates cheering them on, but not having family and friends in the stands was something they weren’t used to.
“It definitely has a different feel because you don’t hear the cheering and stuff like that,” Carlisle head coach Tara Young said. “The other difference is we had Lanes 1-4, and they had Lanes 5-8, so you can’t see the other side of the pool. It’s almost like you’re competing against yourself.”
For the boys, Mid-Penn Championships sixth-place finisher Nolan Chenot built off his success from last season. The Carlisle senior came out victorious in the 200 IM (2.18.36) and notched a second-place finish only behind Radaubaugh.
“The kids did a fantastic job tonight and some really stepped up as leaders,” Young said. “Overall, it was a great starting point to the season and I’m excited to see what the kids can do later on.”